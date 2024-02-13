An apparently not so interesting off-roader has Bertone and BMW on his resume. What's up with that?

In the past you could still buy a Daihatsu in the Netherlands. This brand, which was clearly at the bottom of the price spectrum, was especially popular among today's elderly people. Highlights? Well. The Charade DeTomaso was fun and even though it was the bitch shaker of Y2K, the YRV still had the 130 hp Turbo version. That's like the knowledge of @willeme doesn't fall short (and it often doesn't) the fastest Daihatsu ever. Oof.

Off-roader

What Daihatsu was good at: small off-roaders. We knew the potent Rocky and the slightly bigger Feroza. The expert will see the photo below and think: ha, a Feroza. Almost correct. The basis is indeed a Daihatsu Feroza.

Bertone Freeclimber

However, the true connoisseur will know that it is not a Daihatsu Feroza. Okay, the carriage is. But it was released as Freeclimber under the Bertone brand and the engine is from BMW. You have already read the whole story of the Bertone Freeclimber, but now one is for sale!

Freeclimber II

The Bertone Freeclimber was originally released in 1989 and you could choose from three real six-in-line engines. A 2.0 or 2.7 petrol with both 129 hp (the 2.7 was a bit more powerful at the bottom) or a 2.4 diesel with 116 hp. These specs may be familiar to the avid BMW fanatic: the petrols are both versions of the BMW M20 engine. As M20B20 it was in the E12, E28, E30 and E34 with the '20i' designation, as M20B27 in the 325e and 525e (E30 and E28).

However, that was the Freeclimber I. Today's occasion is a Freeclimber II. This one also has a BMW engine, but not a silky smooth one reihensechser more. Instead, the M40B16 has to do the work, also from the BMW E30 (316i). In itself, 100 hp is not a problem for a car of this caliber, four-wheel drive is especially important. You'll be fine with it on unpaved surfaces.

Rare

The only question is: do you dare to get rough with this very rare Bertone Freeclimber? It was already not the most popular car of the time and according to the advertisement there were only 18 in Europe. According to the seller, there are only 2 of these in the Netherlands, but the RDW actually counts six of them. Nitpicking, because it really concerns very few copies.

However, the seller cannot be fooled and you should not expect a bargain with this Freeclimber. On the other hand: a good Feroza is also starting to become scarce, so why not go for one with a BMW engine. Always a good story guaranteed if someone speaks to you.

Copen

An expensive story: one that costs 8,475 euros. Then you get thick all-terrain tires, spotlights for extra visibility, a cool two-tone color scheme, a roof that can easily be removed so that you can drive open and, according to (ex-)respondent @robert110: BMW E30 headlights. Then buy!!!?

