Udaipur

Regardless of the right to information in the country, any government agency has been created to collect information. But if this RTI raises the question on the subject of your citizenship, something similar has happened in Udaipur. Here the Municipal Corporation is now distributing certificates to the people applying RTI whether it is Indian or not. In fact, the Assistant Public Information Officer of the Corporation has written in a RTI on behalf of an Advocate that it is not clear that the institution of the Advocate is not in the definition of the word citizen. That is to understand, in simple terms, the citizenship has been questioned by the corporation.

This is the whole case

According to the information, Advocate Couple Kishore Dashora, resident of Bahubali Colony, had submitted an application under the Right to Information Act in the Municipal Corporation. Photo copies of the order were sought. On this, the Assistant Public Information Officer of the corporation has written in response to this that the right to information in the right to information is only and only for the Indian citizen. The applicant is the advocate himself and the institution of the advocate does not fall within the definition of the word citizen, hence the information cannot be given.

Corporation is trying to defer

It is noteworthy that this answer given by the Assistant Public Information Officer of the corporation has now become a matter of discussion. At the same time, it is clear from this attitude that the corporation wants to defer the matter by giving such arguments instead of answering. Now the experts are saying in this matter that the corporation should understand that RTI is connected to some business. It is surprising that the head of the corporation is a retired Chief Engineer and the administration is also in the hands of an IAS. Even then, many people are not getting this kind of answer.