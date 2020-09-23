Highlights: Now daughters will not be respected for only one day

Long lasting memories of respect will last a lifetime

Lado Samman Vatika will be developed in Jhunjhunu

Saplings will be planted in government school in the name of topper daughters

Women’s Empowerment Department will guard these plants

Jhunjhunu

Come to the teaching campaign and Jhunjhunun should not be mentioned. This is not possible at all. Five years ago, when the Modi government (modi sarkar) started this campaign. Since then, Jhunjhunun district has not only done many innovations in this direction. In fact, the impact of these innovations has also come in the form of ground reality. Now, the honor of daughters who have topped by studying in government schools can be respected. For this, Jhunjhunu has once again innovated. For this, the Lado Samman Vatika will now be developed in Jhunjhunun. This report is presented here

Initiative to keep memories lasting

District Collector UD Khan said that it was decided in March that a topper girl who topped the board examinations by studying in a government school would be given a reward of Rs 21 thousand and other 9 students would get a reward of Rs 11–11 thousand. But along with this reward, the memories of the success of these daughters are everlasting. For this, Lado Samman Vatika will be developed in front of Jhunjhunu District Education Officer Primary Office. Collector UD Khan himself has launched it by planting a sapling.



Daughters will plant their own name

According to collector UD Khan, now the topper daughters will come to this park themselves and plant their name here, whose essence will be handled by the Women’s Empowerment Department. At the same time, daughters can also come from time to time to handle the saplings planted by their names. As long as that plant remains. Daughters will be respected. So the plant lived for years. Special arrangements will be made for this.

Lado Samman scheme implemented

Deputy Director of Women’s Empowerment Department Viplav Nyola said that when Collector UD Khan implemented ‘Lado Samman Yojana’ in the district. So it came to light that one day is the honor of the inspiring topper daughters. Then people and daughters themselves forget. So he created the psyche to set up ‘Lado Samman Vatika’ under the inspiration of District Collector UD Khan and today this dream has come true. Has come in the form.



Full sheet of details will be attached

The official said that the plant will also be named after the topper girls. The name of the daughter, the name of her parents, the name of the village and the name of the school, etc. will be the plaque near the plant. So that due to the achievement of a daughter, her parents, villages, schools and society also consider themselves proud. This will inspire more daughters to read well. At the same time, society will also be able to understand the value of daughters’ education.

‘Lado’ is being taken care of in the district

Let me tell you that when the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign was started five years ago in Jhunjhunu. Then there was a big difference in the sex ratio. But Jhunjhunu first insisted on saving the daughter and improved the sex ratio. After this, the emphasis is on teaching daughters, so now about 148 daughters have come up in a year. Those who study in government schools have scored 90 percent or more. In honor of these daughters, Jhunjhunu has not only announced the awards. Rather, in the past, such topper daughters were honored by making a day collector. Apart from this, efforts have also been made to increase the honor of daughters through many programs.

Many dignitaries were present in the program

It is noteworthy that at the inauguration of Samman Vatika, several dignitaries including Zilla Parishad CEO Ramnivas Jat were present. CDEO Ghanshyamadatta Jat, DEO Secondary Amar Singh Pachar, DEO Elementary Pitram Singh Kala, PRO Babulal Rager, ADEO Elementary Manish Chahar and Pramod Abusaria also made their presence felt.

Report – Zahida Khan