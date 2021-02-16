The carved wooden iconostasis, made in the 18th century for the Orthodox Church in Syrian Homs, was restored after the militants destroyed the temple. For about five years, the only specialist in the restoration of icons and church utensils in Syria, the Orthodox priest Father Spiridon, worked on it.

Built at the end of the 19th century and destroyed by militants to its foundations at the beginning of the war in Syria, the Church of St. George the Victorious in the center of Homs reopened its doors to parishioners.

“Our church was destroyed in 2012, and its greatest treasure – the iconostasis – was smashed to pieces. The entire area was inaccessible until 2014, and only in 2015 could we begin to restore the temple. The iconostasis, of course, was in a terrible state, ”said Father Michael, rector of the Church of St. George the Victorious.

The restored iconostasis is one of the main shrines of Christians in Homs. Carved from wood by local craftsmen in 1750, it is almost 150 years older than the church itself. It was made for another city church – the temple of the Forty Martyrs, the first mention of which dates back to the turn of the XI-XII centuries. The iconostasis was moved to its present place at the end of the 19th century, when another one appeared in the temple of the Forty Martyrs – a marble one donated by the Russian imperial family of the Romanovs.

The fact that the wooden iconostasis still takes its place today is the merit of Father Spiridon, the rector of a small church in the center of the city of Latakia in northern Syria.

“I spent five years rebuilding it. He had to be put together like a puzzle. We had more than 250 pieces of this iconostasis ranging from 3 cm to 3 m long. We had to number them all, clean them up and fasten them with a special compound, ”the restorer explained.

Some of the elements were never restored, and new ones are clearly visible in their place. So, the Orthodox cross crowning the iconostasis, which took the blow of the collapsed roof, had to be partially redone. Nevertheless, the relic was preserved.

