Ganesh Murthy installed as a doctor and police A statue of Lord Ganesha is installed in Hyderabad, Telangana. Here he is given the form of Corona Warrior. Half of the Ganesh idol is decorated as a doctor and half as a police. His mouskaraja, installed with the Ganesha statue, is depicted as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The statue is also masked.

Ganesh Bhagwan made from dry fruits Devotees are doing unique experiments to decorate the Ganesh idol. At one place the statue of Lord Ganesha is decorated with dry fruits. Walnuts, cashews and almonds were used for this. This statue is attracting people.

Ganesh idol with ear buds The Ganesh statue has been installed at Nacharam in Hyderabad. This statue is made using ear buds. The statue installed here last year was decorated with 6 thousand ice cream cones. Here, Ganesh idol is decorated every year in different ways.

Due to this period Corona crisis, the Ganesh festival was not organized in large scale in the pandals. But people established Ganesh. The effect of the Corona period is visible not only on the Ganesh festival but also on the Ganesh idols. Ganapati is established in many places in the country in a unique way. Somewhere it is necessary to wash and sanitize hands before touching God, then somewhere Lord Ganesha is distributing sanitizer instead of Prasad himself.