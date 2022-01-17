Scientists have made a very special find. They found about 60 million active ice fish nests 500 meters below Antarctica. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” said one of the researchers.











The icefish colony was discovered in the Weddell Sea, a part of the Southern Ocean made up of mostly ice and located between Antarctica and the South American continent. German marine biologist Autun Purser, of the Alfred Wegener Institute, and his team stumbled upon the nesting site by accident while conducting another study in the Weddell Sea.

‘They were everywhere’

One of the employees saw circular nests of ice fish (Neopagetopsis ionah) everywhere. Those ice fish are only found in such waters and are adapted to the extreme cold there. “When, half an hour later, we still saw nest after nest appearing and it turned out to be the case for the rest of our four-hour journey, I knew we were onto something unusual. It just didn’t stop. They were everywhere,” Purser said.

It is the largest colony of breeding fish ever discovered. Thanks to a camera, they were able to estimate that there are about 60 million nests. It is not (yet) clear why the fish gather there so en masse. The discovery was made last February, but the results were recently published in the scientific journal Current Biology.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: