According to Gladson Cameli (PP), the state government supports indigenous communities with the help of the private sector

The governor of Acre, Gladson Cameli (PP), said that the experience of taking ayahuasca is like “very positive energy”. He stated that he has already drunk Santo Daime tea 4 to 5 times during visits to villages in the Amazon and said he has never faced prejudice for participating in the rituals.

“For me to be able to say anything, I have to witness it, I have to live it. As governor, I have been to almost every village. In addition to sleeping, I participate in all rituals […]. There’s a phrase I always say: between heaven and Earth there are many things that science has not yet discovered.”said Cameli in an interview with Look published this Saturday (Mar 2, 2024).

“Some think that tea will affect the body, but that has nothing to do with it, quite the opposite. When you go to the village for a festival of the original peoples, you make the decision to drink tea or not, it is a spiritual and individual decision, no one will force you to do anything”said the governor.

According to him, the state's indigenous festivals attract tourists, especially Europeans and Americans, who want to learn about local culture and traditions. “It’s a visitor who comes here with a different purpose. The person looking for this experience in the forest wants to experience the reality of villages.”he said.

“You won't find a 5-star hotel there, but there is a suitable structure to welcome tourists looking to see the Amazon rainforest up close and participate in these rituals”, declared Gladson Cameli. According to him, the state government has supported religious communities with the help of the private sector.