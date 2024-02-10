Head of the Russian Academy of Sciences Krasnikov announced the creation of unique body armor for military personnel in the Northern Military District

The head of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAN), Gennady Krasnikov, in an interview with RIA Novosti, spoke about the achievements of domestic scientists in the field of protective technologies for military personnel participating in a special military operation, as well as the successes of domestic medicine in the treatment and rehabilitation of wounded soldiers.

He noted that the scientific community during the Northern Military District very quickly developed new materials that made it possible to create body armor with unique protective properties. The main problem turned out to be that extremely high demands are placed on body armor; they must provide high levels of protection against bullets and shrapnel with the minimum possible weight.

Using the latest advances in materials science, they have made new materials that have minimal weight and maximum armor protection. This is also an impressive success Gennady Krasnikov head of the Russian Academy of Sciences

According to Krasnikov, it is difficult to name a direction in the field of defense and security in which academic scientists would not participate. He emphasized that among general technologists and heads of priority scientific areas in the military-industrial complex, almost half of the specialists are members of the Academy of Sciences.

Achievements in domestic medicine make it possible to return 98 percent of wounded military personnel to duty

The head of the Russian Academy of Sciences said that modern achievements of domestic medical science make it possible to return to duty almost 98 percent of soldiers wounded during a special operation.

In addition, doctors are able to restore up to 70 percent of people with severe burns and rehabilitate 80 percent of military personnel who have suffered amputations. They return to the battlefield and make their own decisions about where to participate.

In the Northern Military District, 98 percent are returning our wounded soldiers back to the battlefield. These are outstanding numbers. In our country, with proper organization, only less than one percent is fatal for those fighters who were immediately taken from the battlefield. It is very important Gennady Krasnikov head of the Russian Academy of Sciences

Krasnikov noted that the recovery period for the wounded has been reduced due to the emergence of new materials that allow the generation of bone tissue. In addition, today's techniques make it possible to treat people with an extremely high degree of burn damage.

The head of the RAS emphasized that the contribution of scientists to the medical support of the Russian military participating in the special operation is a feat of academic specialists.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the work of military doctors in the Northern Military District. The head of state emphasized that doctors in the combat zone demonstrate miracles of heroism and courage.

RAS participates in the development of approaches to military conflicts of the future

Krasnikov said that the Russian Academy of Sciences is involved in the development of new approaches to military conflicts of the future.

According to him, during a special military operation, new weapons, techniques and approaches are constantly being improved.

And, of course, it is very important to track these rates. Including watching how military operations will develop in the future Gennady Krasnikov head of the Russian Academy of Sciences

The defense subprogram of the fundamental scientific research program for 2021-2030 is currently being implemented; it was drawn up jointly with law enforcement agencies, general designers of military equipment, and heads of technological areas, Krasnikov added.

He noted that scientists understand the indicators that final products should reach; the Russian Academy of Sciences “is in the thick of all these events.”

On February 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at a gala evening marking the 300th anniversary of the Russian Academy of Sciences. He thanked the Academy of Sciences for effectively addressing issues of the country's defense capability and security. The head of state also proposed doubling payments to academicians to 200 thousand rubles compared to 2023.