This unique barn find collection could use some love.

The word barn find is often used inappropriately and inappropriately. The idea behind it was always simple. An unknown great-aunt dies at the age of 104. After finding out who the heirs are, they suddenly do visit the house. Arguing about the sandwich maker and hand blender, you know it.

Then it turns out that in the shed in the back, under a pile of sheets, dust and cloths, there is an old car that has not been driven for 40 years. That’s a barn find.

Unique barn find

In this case we call it a barn find, but it needs a little explanation. Almost twenty years ago there was a huge storm in Indianapolis, Hurricane Charly. This hurricane, which consisted of four storms, caused a lot of damage, including a barn with 20 special Ferraris.

Of course there were other important things at the time, so the collection would only be refurbished later. The twenty cars were moved to a warehouse in Indiana. There the collection was then allowed to collect dust for 19 years.

These are the cars from The Lost And Found Collection:

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C Alloy by Scaglietti

1978 Ferrari 512 BB Competizione

1956 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe Speciale by Pinin Farina

1956 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Coupe Series I by Pinin Farina

1964 Ferrari 250 GT/L Berlinetta Lusso by Scaglietti

1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider Series I by Pinin Farina

1965 Ferrari 275 GTS by Pininfarina

1967 Ferrari 330 GTS by Pininfarina

1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta by Scaglietti

1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta by Scaglietti

1968 Ferrari Dino 206 GT by Scaglietti

1960 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe Series II by Pinin Farina

1972 Ferrari 365 GTC/4 by Pininfarina

1966 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series II by Pininfarina

1976 Ferrari 308 GTB ‘Vetroresina’ by Scaglietti

1969 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 by Pininfarina

1965 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series I ‘Interim’ by Pininfarina

1980 Ferrari 512BB

1991 Ferrari Testarossa

1977 Ferrari 400 Automatic

Auction at RM Sothebys

The complete unique barn find collection, The Lost And Found Collection, is being auctioned by RM Sothebys. The special thing is that they are not first polished, refurbished and repaired. Some cars only have a layer of dust and dried out rubbers, but other cars in the collection are in worse shape.

Something big and heavy fell on the roof of that beautiful brown 365 GT 2+2 and the damage is still there. The Ferrari 308 GTB has also been badly damaged, such as the fiberglass body of the ‘Vetroresina’.

So arrange a cleaning cloth and a handy Harrie (or make an appointment with Ferrari Classiche) and restore this collection!

