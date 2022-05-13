A

cumulative profit of 2.3 billion euro e dividends cumulative of 750 million of Euro. These are some of the objectives of the new strategic plan to 2024 of the group Unipol. The subsidiary Unipolsai, for its part, it will pay out 1.4 billion euros in dividends over the next three years. On an industrial level, the group aims for a collection in compartment

Damage of 8.9 billion euros (+1.1 billion euros compared to 2021), of which 1 billion in the Health sector, a non-life combined ratio of 92.6% (-2.7% compared to 2021) and in the Life sector of 5.8 billion euros (+400 million euros compared to 2021).

“Innovation and digital evolution will guide the group’s development path in the coming years, opening new paths in the core insurance business, in line with our strategic vision,” said Carlo Cimbri, president of Unipolsai and Unipol Gruppo, commenting on the new plan, which opens “a new phase in the history” of the group. And for Matteo Laterza, CEO of Unipolsai and general manager of Unipol Group, with ‘Opening New Ways’, the name of the new strategy, “we set ourselves important financial and industrial targets, combined with a strong focus on shareholder remuneration and a solid level of capital, as per tradition of the group”.

The group aims to achieve in the Auto segment a Combined Ratio of 93.9% in 2024, to be obtained with the spread of low-cost app-based telematic solutions and the development of algorithms for pricing and underwriting purposes, and in the Non-Motor segment a Combined Ratio of 85.9 %. The collection target is 7.2 billion euros in the Non-Life segment, up by 500 million compared to 2021. In the segment Health the group aims to innovate the offer and distribution models, reaching premium income of one billion (+300 million euros compared to 2021) and a Combined Ratio of 90.4% in 2024. An evolution of the Life value proposition is expected with the objective of deposits of 5.8 billion (+400 million compared to 2021).

From bancassurance channel Unipol expects premium income of € 3.1 billion by 2024, of which € 500 million in the Non-Life segment and € 2.6 billion in the Life segment. In addition, the group aims to achieve 500 million euros investments in new technologies in the period 2022-2024.

The cost / income target at the end of the plan is 55%. The group expects 800 members to join the Solidarity Fund with 300 hires in the period 2022-2024. On the front of the ESG and the sustainability Unipol is aiming for a 30% incidence of products with environmental and social value and 1.3 billion euros of investments in the field of Sustainable Development.