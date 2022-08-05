Unipol Group, net income and deposits grow

The Unipol Group closed the first half of 2022 with a consolidated net result of 684 million euros, an increase compared to 652 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. The net result for the first six months of 2022 was positively affected by the 318 million euros (138 million in the first half of 2021) deriving from the consolidation with the equity method of Bper Banca, influenced, in turn, by the effects of the accounting of the badwill deriving from the acquisition of Carige (equal to 236 million euros). Excluding the extraordinary effects relating to the consolidation of Bper’s results, the normalized consolidated net result would have been 405 million euros (against a normalized result for the first half of 2021 of 386 million euros). In the first half of 2022, direct insurance deposits, gross of reinsurance transfers, amounted to 6,632 million euros, up (+ 1.2%) compared to the 6,552 million euros recorded at 30 June 2021.

The consolidated net result recorded by UnipolSai during the first six months of 2022 fell to 422 million euros, with a decrease of 22.1% compared to the same period of 2021 (542 million). This is what is reported in the half-yearly financial statements of the insurance company approved by the Board of Directors. In the first six months of 2022, Unipol’s combined ratio net of reinsurance, as at 30 June 2022, was 94.1% (91.1% direct business), compared to 92.6% achieved at 30 June 2021 (91.4% direct business). The loss ratio net of reinsurance was 65.6% (compared to 65.0% in the first half of 2021), while the expense ratio net of reinsurance stood at 28.4% (compared to 27, 5% as at 30 June 2021). The loss ratio was affected, among other things, by the recovery in the frequency of claims in the class Motor TPL, which in the first half of 2021 still benefited from the restrictions imposed on the movement of people. The trend in the other classes was positive and the reserving of claims from previous years was maintained, highlighted by substantial savings on settled claims.

At 30 June 2022 the consolidated shareholders’ equity amounted to 8,218 million euros (9,722 million at December 31, 2021), of which 6,595 million attributable to the Group (7,780 million as of December 31, 2021). The change in the period was affected not only by the distribution of dividends, but also by the reduction in the market values ​​of the bonds and shares in the portfolio. The Group’s solvency index as at 30 June 2022 was 201%.

