Unipol useful uphill. The Auto sector also closes well, up 1.6%

The Unipol Group closed the first half of 2023 with a consolidated net profit of 517 million euro, down by 24.4% compared to the consolidated net result of 684 million euro in the corresponding period of last year, accounted for using the previous accounting standards and which reflected extraordinary items of approximately 279 million euro linked to the consolidation pro-rata of the result of Bper Banca. The data of first semester 2022, restated for comparative purposes in application of the new standards, it is equal to 433 million euros. In the first six months of 2023, direct insurance premiumsgross of reinsurance cessions, amounted to 7,470 million euros, up 12.6% compared to the 6,632 million euros recorded as at 30 June 2022.

There direct premiums in the Non-Life segment at 30 June 2023, equal to 4,325 million euros, recorded an increase (+4.2%) compared to 4,152 million euros at 30 June 2022, with positive performances in all the ecosystems in which the Group operates. To this amount contribute the UnipolSai company, which recorded Non-Life premiums of €3,444m (+1.6%) and the other main Group companies. UniSalute collected premiums of €405m (+34.6%), also as a result of the launch of the UniSalute 2.0 project, thanks to which the Group’s agency and bancassurance distribution networks offer the Health products offered to retail and SME customers from the company; Linear totaled premiums of 105 million euro (+6.0%).

THEthe Auto sector is up by 1.6% compared to the previous year with premiums of €1,999m, positively affected by tariff increases aimed at containing the effects of the recovery in frequency and the increase in the average cost of claims linked to the inflation trend in deed.

