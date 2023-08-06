Uniper | Uniper, which caused huge losses to Fortum, is now forging billions of profits – was the sale of Uniper a mistake?

Even a year ago, Uniper’s game seemed played. However, the energy company nationalized by Germany has returned to make a strong result this year. Would it have been worthwhile for Fortum to hold on to its former subsidiary?

Fair a year ago, Finnish ministers were in a hurry in the middle of the summer holidays. Uniper, the German subsidiary of Fortum, half owned by the state, was in crisis.

Uniper’s commodity was natural gas. The company bought it from the Russian Gazprom and sold it with fixed price contracts to its European customers.

However, Gazprom had started to turn its gas tap ever tighter, which is why Uniper had to start buying natural gas from the western market. With them, its price had risen wildly as a result of Russia’s tightened gas policy. Uniper, which previously sold gas at a profit, now made such losses that the company was threatened with bankruptcy.

Then the former Minister of Ownership Titti Tuppurainen (sd) ran to Berlin. Negotiations started there, the final result of which was Germany’s nationalization of Uniper.

Last September, Fortum announced that it would sell its Uniper holdings to the German government for 500 million euros. The exit from the crisis company cost it just under six billion euros in total. It was a pitiful loss compared to the fact that Uniper would have fallen into the arms of Finnish taxpayers. In the end, the price tag for Germany’s capitalization of the company was more than 30 billion euros.

Fast forward to last Tuesday. This is published by Uniper, which is practically fully owned by the German state its half-year review. It reports its adjusted net profit for the period January–June at around 2.5 billion euros. The result is multiple times compared to the years when the company was still owned by Fortum. The company has even hinted that it will pay part of its emergency package back to Germany.

What has really happened to Uniper? It’s no better to call it a company in crisis anymore. Would it have been worthwhile for the Finnish government and Fortum to be patient and swallow their losses with Uniper so that they could now enjoy the fruits of the company’s sudden rise?

Aalto University professor of ownership Samuli Knüpfer would not bother with the questions presented above. He says that giving up Uniper was the best decision at the time it was made.

“One year ago, Uniper needed capitalization of tens of billions of euros. Fortum made it clear that it had no intention of putting such money into the company. And even the owners of Fortum didn’t seem to have that amount any better. It’s pointless to bother with something that wouldn’t have been possible under those circumstances.”

Knüpfer points out that a year ago there was a similar hindsight discussion about buying Uniper. When the government postponed the company’s return to Germany, the Finns thought fervently whether it would have been worthwhile for Fortum to buy Uniper in the first place.

“It’s easy to say in hindsight that it wasn’t a terribly good deal. However, Fortum made its purchase decision in light of the information available at the time. In the same way, it gave up Uniper in a situation where it could only guess the risks that would have been involved in keeping the company.”

According to Knüpfer, Uniper’s result for the past half year is remarkably exceptional. He states that it is not possible to draw a very clear picture of how well the company’s business is actually running at the moment.

“Uniper’s good result is affected by the write-downs that the company made last year, when its future still looked very foggy. The company itself has admitted that its results may not remain as strong as this year.”

Uniper a year ago in August, made write-downs of almost three billion euros for the company’s operations in Russia and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which it had been financing.

At the same time, Uniper had to reduce the accounting value of the derivatives it owned by almost five billion euros. All in all, the company’s losses on derivatives grew to more than 14 billion euros last year.

Now, however, the market value of derivatives has risen so that their value changes have accumulated profits of almost 11 billion euros on paper for Uniper during the beginning of the year. In addition, the company has also said that it has improved its protection against price changes in the energy market.

However, the main reason for Uniper’s good result is the price of natural gas, which has fallen significantly from what it was a year ago. Buying and selling gas is once again a profitable business for the company.

Natural gas the background of the price drop is largely influenced by the fact that its supply is no longer associated with the same scarcity as a year ago.

Senior researcher at Aalto University Iivo Vehviläinen according to several reasons behind the improvement of the situation. Vehviläinen specializes in energy markets in his research.

For example, last summer there was a sharp upward pressure on the price of gas simply because Germany began to draw it into its gas reserves at any price.

“There was concern in Germany that the country would not survive the winter with its gas reserves. However, demand and supply of natural gas adjusted better than expected in the market. In addition, the mild winter made the situation easier, and in the end the availability of gas was not threatened at any point,” says Vehviläinen.

Gradually, the turbulent energy market also began to calm down, when countries around Europe announced support measures for end users of energy.

“The market calmed down when the worst risks were cut out with the price ceiling. Before this, however, support measures aimed at end users had been implemented in almost all EU member states. There can be many opinions about their reasonableness.”

The supply of natural gas has also been increased by the fact that liquefied natural gas, called LNG, has been increasingly shipped from the United States to Europe.

Vehviläinen would still have a reservation that the turmoil in the gas market would be over.

If next winter turns out to be significantly colder than the previous one, Germany may once again struggle with the sufficiency of natural gas. Vehviläinen would also not trust that the import of liquefied natural gas would fill the gap left by Russian natural gas.

“There are more capacity restrictions associated with coal and oil. The energy market has generally become more sensitive to disturbances.”

Uniper also seems to be aware of the delicate situation of the gas market better than ever before. In connection with its results announcement, the company talked about the considerable investments in the green transition. At the same time, it also announced that it would advance its carbon neutrality goal from 2050 to 2040.

The company plans to invest a total of more than eight billion euros in the green transition by 2030.