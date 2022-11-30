The German gas importer Uniper filed a lawsuit in the Stockholm arbitration against the Russian company Gazprom for damages of € 11.6 billion. This was reported on November 30 by the portal Marketscreener with reference to a statement by the company’s CEO, Klaus-Dieter Mobach.

During the event in Düsseldorf, he noted that Uniper is demanding compensation for losses incurred by the company in connection with the alleged short supply of gas volumes by the Russian company since June. Uniper was forced to purchase replacement volumes at a higher price in order to meet its delivery obligations to customers based on previously agreed prices and volumes.

The cost of gas purchases alone amounted to at least € 11.6 billion and they will grow until the end of 2024, the German company noted.

“We are seeking redress for our significant financial loss in this proceeding. We are talking about the volumes of gas that were agreed with Gazprom under the contract, but were not delivered, and for which we had to purchase gas at extremely high market prices,” Mobach concluded.

Uniper also announced that it has decided to distance itself as much as possible, legally and in terms of personnel, from its Russian division, Unipro.

Earlier, on November 4, the company reported that the net loss under international financial reporting standards for the nine months of this year amounted to almost €40 billion due to a reduction in Russian gas supplies. On the same day, Uniper announced a complete cessation of gas supplies from Russia.

The fact that Uniper is preparing a lawsuit against Gazprom in the Stockholm International Arbitration Court became known in mid-September.

Gazprom notified Uniper of force majeure on gas supplies in July. The fuel supplier cut deliveries due to the failure of Siemens gas pumping equipment, which could not be repaired.

Before the repair of the gas pipeline began, about 67 million cubic meters were flowing to Europe through Nord Stream daily. m of gas. It was running at about 40% capacity because Siemens twice failed to return turbines to Gazprom after repairs in Canada due to anti-Russian sanctions.

With supply cuts, Uniper, a subsidiary of the Finnish Fortum, found itself in a difficult position. The situation worsened against the background of the general energy crisis in Europe. On July 18, it was reported that the company began withdrawing gas from storage facilities and warned customers about rising prices.

Western countries decided to reduce their dependence on Russian energy resources against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass. However, all this has already turned into economic problems in Europe, causing a sharp rise in fuel and food prices.

