Numerous studies that have followed over the years have proved that the structure of DNA is much more dynamic than initially believed: it can take on alternative conformations to the double helix, defined as ‘non-canonical’ structures, including i-Motifs (iMs) and G-quadruplexes ( G4s), four-stranded structures that can form in particular regions of DNA based on its composition. To date, G4s have been characterized much more than iMs: for the latter it was believed for a long time that they could not be present in cells as their formation has always occurred only in acidic conditions and in test tubes. Now, a study by the University of Padua demonstrates for the first time that iMs, as well as G4s, are not only present in live human cells, and therefore in non-acidic conditions, but also that they perform a function of controlling expression of cellular genes.

The study, published as a breakthrough article in “Nucleic Acids Research”, was conducted by an all-female team of researchers led by Sara Richter, reports a note from the Paduan Athens. “In our work we have highlighted how the presence of iMs and G4s is an intrinsic characteristic of each cell line and therefore how these structures control important cellular functions – explain Irene Zanin and Emanuela Ruggiero, from the Department of Molecular Medicine of the University of Padua and first authors of the study – Seen the involvement in key roles of cell biology, iMs and G4s represent new therapeutic targets for different and relevant human pathologies, such as cancer, infectious and neurodegenerative diseases”.