Proposal establishes the possibility for Novonor to continue with an indirect minority stake in the petrochemical company

A unite informed on Saturday (June 10, 2023) that it made a non-binding proposal to the Novonor, formerly Odebrecht, for the indirect acquisition of Braskem’s shareholding control. The company said that the operation is part of its strategy to expand its participation in the Brazilian petrochemical sector.

A braskem is a chemical and petrochemical company controlled by Novonor, with a significant participation of Petrobras. Here’s the full of the communiqué (77 KB).

In a statement to the market, the company said that the proposal establishes the partial payment of the Creditor Banks, in addition to new conditions for the remaining debt balance, and the possibility of Novonor continuing with an indirect minority stake in Braskem.

The company also said that, at the right time, it will negotiate with Petrobras its participation under the terms of the transaction, “to the satisfaction of all parties involved”.

For the operation, Unipar will launch a public offer for the acquisition of shares (OPA) for minority shareholders of Braskem, who hold common shares and preferred class A and class B shares, in addition to a PTO up to the totality for the acquisition of shares Class A preferred shares represented by ADRs and listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

In early May, Novonor had already received a non-binding offer from the private equity American Apollo and the Adnoc, state-owned oil company in Abu Dhabi, for the indirect acquisition of the stake held in Braskem. The proposal establishes R$47 per share with the usual adjustments for this type of transaction.

Unipar is the leader in the production of chlorine and soda and the 2nd largest producer of PVC in South America. In 2022, the The company’s net revenue reached BRL 7.3 billion15.6% higher than that obtained in 2021. Consolidated net income reached R$ 1.3 billion in 2022, 14% higher than the recurring value of 2021.

Brazilian businessman Frank Geyer Abubakir, 50 years old, controls Unipar. His fortune is estimated at BRL 2.3 billion, according to data published for the forbes in December 2022. He is the great-grandson of Alberto Soares de Sampaio (1901-1977), considered a pioneer in the petrochemical industry in the country and one of the founders of Unipar.