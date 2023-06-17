publisher3i

publisher3 – https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/author/editora3/

06/16/2023 – 4:15 pm

Share



Leader in the manufacture of chlorine and soda and the second largest producer of PVC in South America, unite is one of the main suppliers for the sanitation and civil construction sectors in the country. In recent years, however, CEO Mauricio Russomanno has been going further, working to position the company as an example on the ESG agenda for the industry. Already under way is its plan to invest R$ 1.4 billion in around 30 socio-environmental projects by 2030.

Among them, some with a high level of complexity, such as the construction of three farms for the production of renewable energy — solar and wind — with the capacity to meet 80% of the consumption of the Brazilian operation.

And others, simpler ones, like the inauguration of a plant nursery for reforestation in the Argentine city of Bahía Blanca, 650 km from the capital Buenos Aires.

In common, these actions meet three requirements stipulated by the executive for their approval: to have an impact, to be aligned with the business strategy and to bring economic return.

“Any performance in the ESG agenda has to help the company to be better in the future than it is today, or it doesn’t make sense”, said Russomanno to DINHEIRO. According to him, however, this does not prevent the carrying out of philanthropic or long-term actions.

“The essential thing is that the account closes at the end.”

CEO Mauricio Russomanno

By the numbers and recent movements, the direction of Russomanno points to success. Last year, the company recorded the highest consolidated revenue since its founding in 1969, with BRL 7.3 billion, up 15.6% compared to 2021. And on the last 10th, it made a non-binding proposal of BRL 10 billion for the control of Braskem.

FASHION

PET fabric

Textile industry with revenues of R$ 409 million and presence in 17 countries, Texas turned 800,000 PET bottles into fabric. According to the CEO Ricardo Axt, 48 bottles make it possible to produce 1 kg of recycled fabric. “We developed the TexneoGreen seal to encourage more sustainable industrial operation,” he said. In its portfolio, the company also offers bioamide produced with yarn from a renewable source; recycled polyamide made from industrial waste treatment; and digital printing, clean technology with less water consumption and chemical reduction. Official data indicate that Texneo saves 30% of energy and 96% of water consumption in its production process, considering the market average for manufacturing colored knitwear.

DIVERSITY

Brazil leads LGBT+ self-declaration

O Ipsos Institute just released its global survey LGBT+ Pride 2023. Among the main findings, the fact that Brazil is the country with the highest percentage of people who declare themselves members of the community with 15%. The global average is 9%. For Marcio Aguiar, manager of Qualitative Research at the institute, generation Z, with 18% of self-declared LGBT+, pulls the percentage up. The survey also pointed out that we are liberal, but not mucho:

“Transvestite, black, sworn in as Federal Deputy. For the first time in history, our bodies reach the National Congress.”

Erika Hilton, federal deputy (PSOL/SP) celebrating LGBT Pride Month

FINANCE

Carbon credit per protected ounces

project manager REDD+ — mechanism for reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation and conservation, which also includes managing and increasing forest carbon stocks — Serra do Amolar, in the Pantanal, Instituto Homem Pantaneiro (IHP) has just obtained its first credit certification of carbon for the Pantanal. The total amount of paper certified by Verra, an international company that is a reference on the agenda, is 231 thousand tons of CO2. The certification is the result of the work to conserve local biodiversity, including jaguars, carried out from 2016 to 2020 by the Institute, with support from the international Jaguar Connection program. According to the IHP, however, new credits will still be generated since the estimate is that the CO2 reduction will reach 430 thousand tons by 2030.

legal advances and morals

Risk analysis in public and private contracts gained a new dimension. Just as we no longer talk about matrices without considering, for example, the possibility of a pandemic happening, we cannot disregard the existence of social risks. Which ones are they? Several, but I call attention to two: actions or omissions related to racial and gender equity. The laws put in place already indicate what can and cannot be done. But it is essential to also consider corporate and governmental social responsibility in promoting racial and gender parity, with incentives and punishments to guarantee them in the construction and management of contracts. Companies are already aware of their reputational risks. In public power, the BNDES has already realized where the winds are blowing, promoting a historic day for black empowerment for the transformation of the economy. The impact should be chain, including in public contracts. He had taken. It is good for society and for business.























