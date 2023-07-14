With the aim of being a transformation agent for a sustainable future, the company acts as a mobilizer of the entire ecosystem

A unite, leader in the production of chlorine and soda and the 2nd largest producer of PVC in South America, has defined sustainability as part of the company’s business strategy, mission and values. The company established short and medium term goals to ensure the implementation of the sustainability guideline. For this, investments of R$ 1.4 billion are scheduled until 2030 in 30 projects in execution and mapped. All initiatives are premised on having an impact, addressing the strategy and ensuring economic return.

With a long-term vision and perennial monitoring of results, the company is committed to the entire ecosystem, which involves employees, customers, suppliers, investors, institutions, communities and society. “We are aware that sustainability is a condition of existence, for us and for the chemical industry. It is the basis of trust, so much so that 2 years ago we redefined our position in sustainability”, declared Mauricio Russomanno, CEO of Unipar.

As a result of the commitment and efforts made by the company, Unipar was recognized and awarded by Guia Exame Melhores do ESG 2023, in the ESG Commitment category, in June this year. Considered the main publication of Brazilian conscious capitalism and social responsibility, the award has existed for more than two decades with the aim of bringing together organizations that are a reference in ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and that contribute to the development sustainable economy. The category that Unipar won was created in 2012 and is one of the most important of the award, as it aims to recognize companies that are committed to change and are increasingly structuring themselves in the principles that govern a management focused on good environmental, social and governance practices.

“In Unipar’s sustainability guidelines, we define sanitation and human development as a priority. In this context, we are committed to positively impacting 2 million people in the period from 2022 to 2025, mainly with a view to the communities surrounding our operations and society as a whole. This work is in line with our purpose of being reliable in all relationships. Naturally, to be reliable we have to be sustainable”, said Suzana Santos, head of Communication, Sustainability and Unipar Institute.

Commitments, goals and sanitation

Among Unipar’s goals, by 2025, is a 10% reduction in scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions; have 60% of energy from renewable sources; impact 2 million people with programs and projects to promote human development; obtain 65% of the volume of products manufactured with renewable electricity and have 80% of the HCl (hydrochloric acid) manufactured with green hydrogen, in addition to having 100% of approved suppliers complying with sustainability criteria. It is also part of the company’s commitments: to develop sustainable solutions in the areas of energy and emissions, launch sustainability reports and participate in rankings and surveys of good governance and sustainability practices.

The company is investing in expanding its capacity to meet the potential increase in demand for projects linked, mainly, to the sanitation milestone all over the country. The company has also carried out important initiatives to expand its industrial capacity. A new plant is under construction at the Camaçari Petrochemical Complex, in Bahia, to meet the growing demand in the region for hydrochloric acid, sodium hypochlorite and caustic soda, as a result of the high demand generated by the milestone. The unit is expected to start operating in the second half of 2024, with capacity to produce 20,000 tons of chlorine and 22,000 tons of soda per year.

R$ 100 million was also invested in the expansion of the factory located in Santo André for the installation of a new electrolyser and a hydrochloric acid furnace, with start-up estimated for the 2nd half of 2023. In addition to expanding production by 15% HCl -an input that is in great demand for chemical products used in water and sewage treatment-, the project will make 80% of the HCl manufactured from green hydrogen.

The company is committed and uses its expertise to promote sustainable solutions, expand social projects and support communities with sanitation solutions, ensuring better quality of life and access to clean water. Among the projects for this purpose is the monitoring of needs related to the theme in Jardim Encantado, a neighborhood located in Rio Grande da Serra, a city neighboring the Unipar unit, in Santo André (SP).

These actions reaffirm that the entire ecosystem of the company can count on Unipar’s responsible action aimed at sustainable growth.

