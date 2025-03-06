The unions CGT and Cut in Stellantis have summoned for the next day March 11 a concentration at the doors of the company’s plant in Figueruelas (Zaragoza) on the occasion of ask for the payment of the benefit pay that the template has been canceled and demand bonus payment announced by Le President John Elkann for all people in the group.

With this concentration, both union organizations want to denounce their rejection of the “campaign of lies” that is being carried out to “kidnap” the paying benefits as currency so as not workers in temporary disability.

As explained by both organizations, The elimination of this benefit pay responds to the regulatory agreement signed by the other union organizations and Stellantis on variable remuneration. In your first article it is stated that “The parties agree to set an annual, non -consolidable premium, whose activation threshold is the Free Cash Flow Operational Operational Appreciated on the total perimeter of the Stellantis Group, whose obtaining is subordinated by the application of said variable remuneration … “.

From CGT and CUT they indicate that Stellantis’s results are negative So there would be no pay of benefits to anyone for what other justifications have rejected. In addition, they add that, for example, in France is not charged either in other group factoriesand claim that The bonus announced by the President is not related to what pays that now the company suspends following the recent sentence.

In this context, the CUT and CGT unions with representation in Stellantis Vigo, Madrid and Figueruelas (Zaragoza) have chosen to join to encourage non -class unionism.