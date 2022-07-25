A number of European member states, including Belgium and Hungary, have legally established up to which temperatures can be worked, but the threshold values ​​differ and in many countries such maximum temperatures do not exist. Such as in France, where, according to the umbrella organization, twelve people died in 2020 from heat-related accidents at work.

According to a poll by research firm Eurofound, 23 percent of workers in the EU are exposed to high temperatures about a quarter of the time. If only agricultural workers are considered, that percentage rises to 36 percent and for construction workers it is 38 percent.

"Workers are on the front lines of the climate crisis every day and need to be protected from the ever-increasing threat of extreme temperatures," said Claes-Mikael Stahl, deputy secretary-general of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), the umbrella association that represents 60 million European trade unionists, in a press release. "Politicians can no longer ignore the danger posed by vulnerable workers while sitting comfortably in air-conditioned offices themselves."

It is not known what temperature the union umbrella represents. According to the World Health Organization, the optimum working temperature is between 16 and 24°C.

