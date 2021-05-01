Several hundred people (about five hundred according to sources from the National Police) took to the streets of the historic center of Cartagena this Saturday, on the occasion of the May Day demonstration, Labor Day. The march started from Plaza España and reached the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, where a manifesto was read. The convocation brought together member representatives and supporters of different union, political and social organizations. After a first group formed by members of the CNT, who deviated in the middle of the itinerary towards the Plaza San Francisco, the bulk of the demonstration arrived.

It was led by the union leaders of the Workers’ Commissions, UGT and USO, who carried a banner with the slogan ‘A country in debt to its working people’. In a march where health restrictions due to the pandemic were followed, such as the use of a mask, the delegates demanded that the central government repeal the labor reform, the pension reform and the increase in the Interprofessional Minimum Wage.

In a regional key, the acting UGT secretary general, Fulgencio Andreu, demanded the Cartagena City Council to immediate convocation of the Local Employment Board, created 4 years ago, to adopt measures to mitigate the impact of the crisis on workers. Specifically, it demanded support for the services sector, which, according to accounts for 65% of the 20,000 unemployed in the area. Andreu urged to unblock municipal aid for the self-employed and small and medium-sized companies. And he also called for improving the working conditions of farm workers, to avoid situations of exploitation. He also claimed that there is quality employment in the industry and in other sectors, to tackle the “serious situation of general temporary nature.”

On the part of the Workers’ Commissions, José Ibarra also pointed out the urgent need to help refloat commerce and hospitality. And he warned that his training will be very attentive to the possible application of a ERTE at the Repsol refinery, after those announced for the La Coruña and Puertollano refineries. “In Cartagena we have a lot of experience in industrial reconversions, justified by economic reasons that workers always end up paying. We ask the political authorities to be very attentive to avoid situations such as those that led to the massive layoffs in the industrial crisis of the early 1990s. ”

Ibarra also opted for an improvement in public services and for the state and regional governments to order more inspections, in order to avoid workplace accidents and the exploitation of agricultural workers. The general secretary of the PSOE of Cartagena, Manolo Torres, denounced the delay of the municipal government team in unlocking the concession of one million euros for merchants and hoteliers. And he stated that if necessary, the executive led by Ana Belén Castejón carry out a budget modification. Likewise, Torres, who was accompanied by the regional deputy Carmina Fernández, demanded that the regional government include in its 2021 accounts, whose project has not yet been presented in the Regional Assembly, a game for the opening of a worker training center for the industry. “This is what the Regional Metal Federation (Fremm) and other institutions and groups claim,” he argued.

The councilor and spokesperson for Podemos, Leli García, highlighted the importance of the measures adopted during the last year by the central government to alleviate the crisis derived from Covid -19, such as the increase in the interprofessional minimum wage, the ERTE and the minimum vital income . He also applauded the increase in inspections in the field promoted by the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, which emerged “Situations of slavery that some denied existed”. García also expressed his concern about giving an urgent and definitive solution to the 16 workers fired by FCC after the end of the shoreline maintenance contract. He criticized the company for not accepting the City Council’s proposal to integrate them into its workforce, as well as the lack of municipal planning. He also proposed that the Autonomous Community increase daily supervision, to avoid work accidents, as well as provide specific support for women in rural areas.

Response of the local government The Councilor for Employment of Cartagena, Irene Ruiz (not attached after her expulsion from the PSOE), assured, in response to the UGT, that “the technical tables are meeting to respond to the sectors, as decided in the Local Employment Board «. And he added that “the Industry is already working and the rest are working on it.”

The mayor of the Treasury, Esperanza Nieto (of the PP) replied to Manolo Torres that “two years ago the PSOE left Cartagena and that is why they are unaware that we are already closing the specific system of aid distribution with the sector.” He did not give dates for the granting of the aid. He did indicate that »this work is being carried out together with the hoteliers. And that, by the way, is a job that Mr. Sánchez’s PSOE had to be doing, which is what is done in half of Europe. While Merkel helps her hoteliers, here Sánchez leaves them in the hands of the town councils.

He also indicated that the City Council “was the first to eliminate all fees to sectors in crisis and is one of the few that is giving direct aid to entrepreneurs in the most affected sectors.” “Here you do not pay for occupation of public roads, you have not paid for water or electricity when there have been closures and no one pays to open or transfer a business. As we have said, only in extraordinary aid to companies and families the City Council will have used 5 million euros before the end of the year.

Shouts against businessmen, priests and the military



In the CNT group, in the presence of agents of the National Police and the Local Police, the protesters chanted, among other slogans, these: “Worker fired, boss ‘hang up'” and “Two thousand workers die every year, now It is time for an entrepreneur to fall. At the height of the Captaincy General, they also shouted: “Priests and soldiers, social parasites.”