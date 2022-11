How did you feel about this article?

Agreement provides for increased safety on highways and seeks ways so that fuel increases do not impact mainly small transporters 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/ALEX DÍAZ

The last truck drivers’ unions in Chile that maintained the strike that started eight days ago reached an agreement with the government on Monday night (28) and ended the stoppage.

Truck drivers claimed a reduction in fuel prices and greater safety for the category. On Sunday (27), two of the unions, the National Cargo Transport Confederation (CNTC) and Fedequinta, had decided to end the strike after reaching an agreement with the government of leftist Gabriel Boric.

This agreement provided for the designation of an exclusive prosecutor to investigate robberies and kidnappings suffered by truck drivers and the stabilization of fuel prices, even though the reduction of at least 30% required by the category has not been achieved.

Força do Norte and the Federation of Truck Drivers Centro-Sul decided to continue with the strike, but changed their position the next day.

According to information from BioBioChile radio, Monday’s commitment, in which the Confederation of Production and Commerce (CPC) also participated, presented two novelties that convinced the two remaining unions.

A way will be sought to “adjust” possible increases in the price of fuel, mainly so that smaller transporters are not affected, and an operational plan was agreed with the Carabineros (Chilean ostensive police) to improve security at seven points between the cities of Arica and Coquimbo, in addition to the construction of six rest areas for transporters in the North Macrozone throughout 2023.