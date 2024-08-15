Moorings at 3 facilities in the Campos Basin (RJ) broke; entity blames Petrobras for “scrapping”

Entities representing oil workers reported the breaking of moorings on 3 oil platforms in the Campos Basin, in Rio de Janeiro, in less than 1 month. According to the FUP (Single Federation of Oil Workers), problems like this have become more frequent because of “of the scrapping that the Petrobras suffered in recent years”.

“The Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) has been following, together with the Union of Oil Workers of Northern Fluminense (Sindipetro-NF), occurrences of mooring breaks on two platforms in the Campos Basin (RJ) – P-38 and P-19”informed the FUP in notice issued on Tuesday (13.Aug.2024). Here is the full of the text (PDF – 382 kB).

“In less than a month, the P-38, which has eight moorings in total, had three moorings broken. The P-19 suffered the breaking of two of its sixteen moorings last Saturday, the 10th.”, he added.

P-19 is a floating unit anchored 179 km off the coast of Campos dos Goytacazes, in the Marlim Field. P-38 is located in the Marlim Sul Field, approximately 120 km from the continent. The moorings ensure the stability of the platforms, which are exposed to the movement of sea currents.

On Wednesday (14.Aug), Sindipetro-NF informed having received information that the P-33 Platform, which is being dismantled at the Port of Açu, in São João da Barra (RJ), also had its moorings broken. Read the full of the statement (PDF – 569 kB).

“Access to the unit had been interrupted the day before, precisely because of the weather alerts.”, the union said. “Tugboats were mobilized to keep the unit safely in place. Procedures for replacing the moorings are underway.”, he added.

According to Sindipetro-NF, “por being in a port and not on the high seas, the moorings that stabilize the P-33 involve less complex operations to be reestablished”, unlike what happens in P-19 and P-38.

The P-33 is one of the structures that operated in the Marlim field, in the Campos Basin. It was auctioned by Petrobras in 2023 to be decommissioned. The winning company of the auction was Gerdau Inc.in partnership with the shipyard Ecovix.

According to the general coordinator of FUP, Deyvid Bacelar, problems on the platforms have increased with the reduction in investments in safety, environment and health. “The breaking of the ties is yet another consequence of the scrapping that Petrobras has suffered in recent years, during the last governments”, he stated.

THE Poder360 contacted Petrobras via email and messaging app to ask if it would like to comment on the breaking of the moorings. Text messages were sent via WhatsApp and email on August 15, at 7:10 am. There was no response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated if a comment is sent to this digital newspaper.

