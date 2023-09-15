Trade unions FNV and CNV, together with KLM, have reached a collective labor agreement for the airline’s ground staff. It is now up to the members to agree.

If they do that, the threatened strikes will be definitively averted, according to CNV negotiator Souleiman Amallah. FNV director David van de Geer speaks of a ‘beautiful proposal’.

KLM has approximately 15,000 ground employees. This concerns, for example, employees who load and unload luggage, tow aircraft or assist passengers in the departure halls. According to the agreements made, their wages will increase by 135 euros as of September, in proportion to the length of employment. Salaries will increase by 6 percent on October 1, followed by another 3 percent increase on July 1 next year. The staff will also receive a one-off payment of 500 euros gross in January 2024.

One of the hot issues during the collective labor agreement negotiations was compensation for the rapidly rising inflation. This has also been taken into account in the agreement. If inflation is higher than 3 percent for the whole of 2024, employee wages will be increased by another 2 percent on January 1, 2025.

Willingness to take action

Previously, FNV and CNV threatened to take action among ground staff because collective labor negotiations had reached an impasse. The unions gave KLM an ultimatum, but just before the deadline expired, the airline made a number of concrete commitments on Wednesday evening. Both unions then decided to resume talks. With results.

Amallah is satisfied with the agreements. He praises the willingness to take action of the CNV members, without whom this agreement would not have been achieved. “By standing up for themselves and for each other, they will now receive a pay increase that does justice to their commitment to KLM,” said the trade unionist. “I am pleased that the employer is finally showing its appreciation for them with this result.”

KLM discusses the outcome in a statement as 'a significant progress for all ground colleagues'. According to the airline, other unions involved, De Unie, NVLT and VKP, will announce at a later date whether the agreement is suitable for presentation to members. KLM hopes 'that this will soon lead to an agreement with all five ground associations'.



