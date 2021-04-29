The main unions and social groups in the country put pressure on the Government this Thursday through a statement in which ask for a tighter closure in places with the highest epidemiological risk, given the rise in coronavirus cases throughout the national territory.

The claim, signed by at least one hundred trade union, social and business organizations, was titled “Life comes first. There is no time. Now we have to stop.” and is based on “solid data as well as scientific references.”

Among the signatories are the Federal Workers ‘Current (CFT) in the CGT, of the bank Sergio Palazzo, the Trade Union Front for the National Model (Fresimona) led by Hugo and Pablo Moyano and the Workers’ CTA, headed by Hugo Yasky, among others.

“The health situation in the Metropolitan Area, as well as in a growing number of provinces and regions of our country, has started to collapse. It is no longer a matter of anticipating a possible saturation of intensive care units, this is going to happen, “the statement begins, in which numbers of the current situation in the country are then detailed.

According to the unions, “in two weeks the percentage of intensive care beds in the City of Buenos Aires went from 49.5% to 81.7%” and therefore “any feasible projection indicates that in the next few days the seriously ill will not have a bed“. But it is not only a criticism of the City, since it clarifies that” later the same thing will happen in the AMBA. “

“To this must be added the physical and mental exhaustion of workers whose knowledge cannot be replaced as a respirator,” they emphasize.

They also assure that “with incidence rates lower than half those observed today by Argentina, countries such as Germany, Uruguay and Chile, reduced circulation to a minimum and suspended school attendance.”

For all this and because “these raw data, with death announcements included, become difficult for the population to assimilate”, the unions ask that the authorities take “full awareness of the gravity of the moment”, since “the critical point “which was entered” leaves no room for any political speculation, for any partisan dispute, for any sectoral interest. ”

“We urgently need the National Government – and all provincial and municipal jurisdictions without exception – to apply decisively maximum traffic restrictions to give time to the vaccination campaign. A strict suspension of activities with preventive and mandatory isolation must be applied in the areas with the highest epidemiological risk, “they ask.

But they also emphasize that “for this suspension to be effective, the national government and all provincial governments must guarantee state aid for those who cannot exercise their work for this period “.

“It is necessary that food reaches the most affected social sectors and that budgetary funds be allocated for this, from all jurisdictions, because the pandemic cannot be faced with hunger,” they add.

A table of experts

The unions also asked to convene a panel of experts to indicate the alarm guidelines to take strict measures –“not opinions, but concrete data with scientific criteria”-, but at the same time they claim that “science must meet the needs of the people”, leaving aside “partisanship”.

They also demand that “a detailed and regionalized diagnosis be generated that allows monitoring the behavior of the pandemic throughout the country and acting accordingly” and is evaluated “according to the experience of countries such as Germany, Uruguay, France, among others. the limit of infections per 100,000 inhabitants for the closure of activities in a detailed, punctual, temporary and accompanied manner “.

In turn, they request “to generate a permanent communication system to the population, with unified, clear and conducive criteria, which explains the evolution of the cases and the decisions adopted because the measures will have a positive impact 10 days after their implementation” .

Beyond the unions led by Palazzo, the Moyano and Yasky, among the signatories are the unions of the judicial, pharmacy, ANSES workers, Buenos Aires graphics, television workers, pilots, milkmen, leather personnel and Metrodelegates from the subway, among others.

The statement came out almost at the same time that it was known that President Alberto Fernández met, via Zoom, with several governors to coordinate the new restrictions, which would come out this Friday through a new DNU.