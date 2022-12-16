THE Union Force it’s the Sindnapi (National Union of Retirees, Pensioners and the Elderly) released an official note this Thursday (15.Dec.2022) to pressure the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), to choose the deputy Paulo Perreira da Silva (Solidariedade-SP) for the Ministry of Social Security.

In the document, the unions argue that Paulinho da Força, as the congressman is known, “has a history of struggles in defense of workers, retirees and pensioners linked to the INSS [Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social]🇧🇷🇧🇷

🇧🇷[Paulinho] always understood Social Security as a heritage of the Brazilian people, which must be preserved to ensure the dignity of those who contribute, contributed or need special care”says the text.

Although Solidarity publicly claims not to have submitted any nominations or been approached to discuss participation in the new government, the party also claims to command the Social Security portfolio.

Read the full note:

“OFFICIAL NOTE FROM FORÇA SINDICAL AND SINDNAPI | On the formation of the Ministry of Social Security

“The Central Força Sindical and the National Union of Retirees, Pensioners and Elderly claim the Ministry of Social Security to the Solidariedade party, to be represented by fellow Paulo Pereira da Silva.

“Paulo Pereira da Silva has a history of fighting in defense of workers, retirees and pensioners linked to the INSS. He always understood Social Security as a heritage of the Brazilian people, which must be preserved to ensure the dignity of those who contribute, contributed or need special care.

“In addition to providing social security, Social Security plays a fundamental role in the economy, since around 80% of the economic activities of municipalities depend on the amount transferred to beneficiaries throughout the country.

“Miguel Torres

President of the Central Força Sindical

“João Inocentini

National President of the Union of Retirees, Pensioners and the Elderly”