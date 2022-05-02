Work: Bombers, our proposals in the work decree will be taken into account

Another front of tension opens up for the government. As if the divisions in the majority weren’t enough, starting with the war and sending weapons to Ukraine, now the unions are attacking Prime Minister Mario Draghi, after the meeting in Palazzo Chigi on aid to businesses and families. CGIL, CISL and UIL they clearly told the government that the 6-7 billion euros that the executive will launch today are not enough, they are not enough. And, above all, – according to the trade unions – immediate action is needed in favor of wages and pensions.

The meeting between the premier at Palazzo Chigi ended around 11.30 Mario Draghi and the general secretaries of CGIL, CISL and UIL, Maurizio Landini, Luigi Sbarra and Pierpaolo Bombardieri. Ministers Daniele Franco (Economics), Andrea Orlando (Labor) and Giancarlo Giorgetti (Economic Development) were also present for the government. The subject of the discussion is the economic situation, in light of the effects of the war in Ukraine, and aid to businesses and families that will be discussed this afternoon in the Council of Ministers.

“The Government agrees that the priority today is to protect the purchasing power of wages and pensions. It is clear that our judgment remains suspended”. This was said by the secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, leaving Palazzo Chigi at the end of the meeting of the leaders of the confederal trade unions with the Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the Government. “There is a problem – he explained – of the energy bonus, we said that 12,500 euros of ISEE income is too low. The Government continued to tell us that the reasoning they make is for an intervention level between six and seven billion. , we have said very clearly that this figure is insufficient, we need more resources at this time and that this is the time for a shift (budget, ed) and that this discussion must be held with Europe “. “Our final judgment will essentially be expressed on what is happening. Since the government is supported by 95 per cent of the parliamentary forces, we ask – concluded Landini – that they take responsibility for a budget variance”.

Work: Bombers, our proposals in the work decree will be taken into account – “After the requests made by the boxes on May 1st, today the government met us. We reiterated the need to work on wages, work and tensions against inflation and the cost of energy. The Government shares our requests and in decree will take into account “. Thus Pierpaolo Bombardieri, general secretary of UIL, at the end of the meeting between unions and government at Palazzo Chigi. Three options are put on the table to restore purchasing power to wages and pensions: decontribution, bonus or tax wedge. “We will see what the government’s choices will be”, says Bombardieri, underlining however that any intervention must have as a peioritarian objective “VAT numbers, self-employment and pensioners, especially the lower classes”. On the economic quantities, the executive has not expressed himself: “we will evaluate the decree on the basis of those” on the merits of the decree, he concludes.

WORK, LANDINI: CHANGING THE LAW ON APPRENTICESHIP – On the apprenticeship “we were told that a discussion can be opened with the Minister of Labor, but they have not given precise answers other than the willingness to dialogue. We have been saying for some time that we must repeal that crazy law to introduce a single entry contract work aimed at learning and stability. They don’t answer us about this, as they say ‘it’s not yet noon’, let’s see what happens in the evening “. Thus the secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini, at the end of the meeting between the trade unions and the government at Palazzo Chigi.

