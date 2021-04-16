Last Wednesday, April 7, the Income Declaration campaign began in our country corresponding to the year 2020. Before confirming it, there are a series of deductible expenses that could save the taxpayer money.

An example of this are union dues. Thus, if a person is affiliated with a union and pays an amount to belong to it, By checking box 14 you will have the right to deduct this type of expenses. Specifically, you will have to do it in the section ‘Work income’ (where the payroll or invoices of the self-employed are usually included) and later in ‘Quotas paid to unions’.

Proofs or certificate

Depending on the case, can lead to savings of between 20 and 35%. To be able to include them, it is convenient to have bank receipts for payments made as supporting documents, although in some cases it is union which offers a certificate with the entire payment made.

Treasury does not indicate by default in the draft the amount paid to the unions, so if the taxpayer wishes to deduct this expense, you must include it manually. Once we know the money paid out in total, is entered in the box mentioned above.

Key dates

Like every year, Tax Agency establishes a series of deadlines to present the Income. These are the dates to be taken into account by taxpayers:

– Wednesday April 7: is the day that the campaign started and since then the declaration can be filed online.

– Tuesday May 4th: it will be possible to order prior appointment to be attended by telephone.

– Thursday May 6th: the deadline for file the return by phone.

– Thursday may 27th: it will be possible to order prior appointment to make the declaration in person With the help of a technician in the Tax Agency offices.

– Wednesday June 2nd: the campaign of the Income declaration in person.

– Friday June 25th: the deadline for declarations ends with result to enter with direct debit.

– Wednesday June 30th: last day of the campaign of the Rent.