From left to right: Gerardo Cuerva (Cepyme); Antonio Garamendi (CEOE); Yolanda Díaz, Minister of Labor and Social Economy; Unai Sordo (CC OO) and Pepe Álvarez (UGT). EFE

European trade unions are well aware of their loss of membership and influence as a result of the austerity policies applied after the 2008 crisis and the rise of the new economy that has accelerated precariousness.

A study published by the Fundación Primero de Mayo, A bleak future: study of union membership in Europe since 2000, recognizes the existence of “an almost permanent and unequivocal trend towards de-unionization”. The work, by Kurt Vandaele, delves into the need to defend workers’ rights in new scenarios such as the platform economy and its new role in a “just transition”, to continue being “a compensatory power both in the labor market as in society ”.

In Spain, the challenge faced by trade unions affects fundamental workers’ rights. Its weakness due to lack of representation is less decisive, however, when compared with the employers, it is more uncertain. In any case, the agreements between the Government, trade unions and employers, such as the one reached between the Ministry of Labor, the employers’ CEOE and Cepyme, CC OO and UGT, on the rights of platform workers, constitute a basis of stability against the process of political radicalization.

The unions carry on their shoulders most of the task of recovering the rights lost by the labor reform of the PP in 2012, demanded by the EU. Repealing that reform essentially means restoring the power of unions in collective bargaining. The reform established the prevalence of the company agreement, (which generally sets worse conditions) over the sectorial agreements of a higher scope. The change weakened protection for many workers.

Europe tries to correct its mistakes. Collective bargaining, which involves agreeing on essential working conditions between unions and employers, takes off again. Professor Antonio Baylos has highlighted, in Modernization and reform of the labor relations system, “The revitalization of collective bargaining that the EU is promoting in a very powerful way, especially through the proposed directive on the European minimum wage and promotion of collective bargaining.” The recovery of union power is vital to revive the economy as explained by the Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz in Rewriting the Rules of the European Economy. The American economist advocates strengthening unions with more responsibilities. It warns that “the decentralization of collective bargaining weakens the bargaining power of workers.”

Stiglitz points out that “in Ireland, the countries of Eastern and Southern Europe, decentralization dropped even further, down to the company level. The troika’s strategy for recovery was internal devaluation, requiring wages to fall. Companies and governments were pressured to weaken the unions ”. And remember that “unfortunately these changes did not lead to an improvement in competitiveness, or growth and employment.”

The unions behave as reliable allies that are once again essential in the turbulent times that Spain and Europe are experiencing.