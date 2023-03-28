Chairman of the General Federation of Labor of Israel announced the end of the general strike

Arnon Bar-David, Chairman of the Israeli General Labor Federation “Histadrud”, announced the end of the general strike that began on March 27. The decision came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the government would suspend approval of judicial reform, state radio reported. Kan.

In turn, according to the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, after the decision of the Histadrut, the committee of airport workers immediately announced an end to the strike. The situation at Ben Gurion Airport is returning to normal, the air harbor is operating as normal. The strike has also been canceled in the healthcare system.

On the evening of March 27, Benjamin Netanyahu agreed with Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and postponed the adoption of a law on judicial reform until next month. As specified, the adoption of the law will be postponed to the next session of the Israeli Parliament. Netanyahu has postponed the issue until the summer, media reported.

See also The Russian military took control of another settlement in the DPR Related materials:

The crisis in Israel began due to Netanyahu’s reform of the country’s legal system. The reform implies expanding the control of the Knesset (and the ruling parties) over the judiciary. Later, the politician announced that he was firing Defense Minister Yoav Galant. This decision was made after he said that the judicial reform threatens the security of the country.

Against the backdrop of this news, spontaneous protests began in Israel, which were joined by reservists for almost the first time in the history of the country.

On March 26, more than 600,000 protesters against the judicial reform took to the streets of the country. In Tel Aviv, about 300 thousand citizens came out to demonstrate. The protests continued on Monday.