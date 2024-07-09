The proposed amendment is on the Senate’s agenda, but it should be postponed after Rodrigo Pacheco’s negative nod to the plenary vote

Trade unions and bodies representing employees of BC (Central Bank) expressed their opposition to the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 65 of 2023. The text proposes the financial and budgetary autonomy of the agency. It is on the Senate’s agenda this week.

According to the president of Trade Union ForceMiguel Torres, the monetary authority is the responsibility of the government and a president tied to a previous administration harms the head of the Executive. Signal (National Union of Central Bank Employees) argues that autonomy “It’s not a problem”as long as it is guaranteed by complementary law, and not by constitutional amendment.

“The PEC deals with the independence of the bank as a public company. This is bad from a legal and administrative point of view”said Sinal’s president, Fábio Faiad, to Poder360.

If the amendment is approved, the Constitution will include a section that says: “The Central Bank is an institution of a special nature […] in the form of a public company and endowed with police powers, including regulatory, supervisory and resolution powers, in accordance with the law”.

The National Union of Central Bank Employees has already said that the text of the PEC could facilitate data manipulation, interference in the financial market, and put the integrity of the monetary authority at risk.

DIRECTORS DEFEND

In an article published in Poder360 this Tuesday (9.Jul.2024), 4 Central Bank directors state that Congress “has the chance to approve a constitutional amendment that aligns the monetary authority with international best practices”.

The PEC is on the agenda of CCJ (Senate Constitution and Justice Committee) for discussion on Wednesday (10 July). However, the debate may be postponed.

The President of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Tuesday (9th July) that the matter requires “caution” It is “prudence”.

The senator does not intend to immediately schedule the proposal when it reaches the plenary. “We have to assess the circumstances at the moment. Maybe it is an ingredient that does not help solve the problem. [embate entre governo e BC]“he said.

Pacheco’s position is defended by the BC employees’ union.”It is a complex issue to be voted on in a hasty and rushed manner as the rapporteur proposes. Pliny Valerius[PSDB-AM] and wishes Campos Neto [presidente do BC]”, said the president of Sinal.

Roberto Campos Neto is a defender of the financial independence of the autarchy, but says that this is a prerogative of the Legislature.

HALF TERM

Miguel Torres, president of Força Sindical, considers reducing the time during which the mandates of the President of the Republic and the Central Bank do not coincide as a solution to the current impasse.

The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, defended reducing the period between the mandate of the Chief Executive and the central banker from 2 years to 1 year.This 1 year is more than enough, it is time to adapt and pass the baton”, he said on July 2.

“What Tebet said is an intermediate thing, it could be an alternative not so much to the sea nor so much to the land.”, said Torres.

FINANCIAL AUTONOMY

In an article published by Poder360the directors of the BC Ailton Aquino (Oversight), Diogo Guillen (Economic policy), Octavio Damaso (Regulation) and Renato Gomes (Financial System Organization and Resolution) state that the PEC will align the BC with international best practices.

In addition to the 4 directors, the president of the BC has already defended on several occasions the expansion of the autonomy of the monetary authority of the Executive Branch.

The Central Bank gained operational autonomy in February 2021, which established a 4-year term of office for the 9 members of Copom (Monetary Policy Committee). The measure allows the decision on the interest rate level with greater independence from the Executive.

Those in favor of PEC 65 argue that it is also necessary to grant financial and budgetary independence to the monetary authority. A survey by the IMF (International Monetary Fund) showed that, of 87 central banks, 64 believe that having their own budget is the main metric for measuring autonomy.

Furthermore, 90% of central banks with operational autonomy also have budgetary and financial autonomy.

According to the article signed by the 4 directors of the BC, the proposal ensures adequate resources to maintain the excellence of its deliveries to society and the expansion of “its successful financial system innovation agenda”.

They argued that, if approved, PEC 65 will align the Brazilian Central Bank with best international practices.

“The institutional strengthening of the BC, a pillar of credibility, will contribute to ensuring that the preservation of the currency’s purchasing power is achieved through a monetary policy guided by the most demanding technical criteria, thus minimizing costs for economic activity”the article said.

The directors stated that the BC has implemented a “revolutionary“innovation agenda, with enormous benefits for society. They mentioned Pix, which, according to them, promoted the banking inclusion of more than 70 million Brazilians.

The article also argued that the PEC does not modify the powers of the CMN (National Monetary Council) in defining the inflation target and the guidelines for monetary, credit and exchange rate policies.

“This autonomy is part of a long-term agenda to improve the institution, pursuing reasons of State that overcome ideologies and bring unequivocal benefits to the country. Therefore, it is essential that we take this important step towards the budgetary and financial autonomy of the Central Bank, so that the institution can further expand its capacity to serve Brazil well.”the directors wrote.

PEC 65 OF 2023

The proposal being processed in the Senate establishes that the Central Bank is an institution of a special nature with technical, operational, administrative, budgetary and financial autonomy and that it would be classified as “public company that carries out state activities”.

The monetary authority’s annual operating and investment budget would be approved by the relevant thematic committee of the Federal Senate, in this case, the CAE (Economic Affairs Committee).

If approved, financial autonomy would allow the Central Bank to use its own revenue from its assets to cover its personnel expenses, general expenses and other investments. Budgetary autonomy would allow the Central Bank to prepare, approve and execute its own budget separately and independently from the government.

BC employees and directors say that the institution has budgetary constraints and that the PEC would help improve the staffing levels. Campos Neto has already said that the aging of the staff means that a senior person has to do the work of a junior person due to a lack of staff.

The Central Bank has not held any new public exams since 2013. The Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services has authorized the holding of an exam, which is scheduled to take place in August of this year. The expectation is that there will be 100 vacancies, 50 for information technology activities and 50 for activities related to other areas of the Central Bank.