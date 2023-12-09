GTrade unions criticize the dismissal of three editors from the “Frankfurter Rundschau” (FR). The Hesse regional association of the German Journalists Association (DJV) and ver.di made a connection between the expulsions and the warning strike at the FR on December 1st: the dismissals were a “reaction” by managing director Max Rempel. “The employer is clearly punishing those who enjoy the least protection for employees exercising their rights,” the two unions said in a statement.

Rempel, however, told the Evangelical Press Service (epd) that the announced layoffs were not related to the strike. Instead, they were related to the discontinuation of editorial support for unprofitable products.

From the unions’ point of view, this is an “illegal measure” and the right to strike is a fundamental right. “The fact that the management of the ‘Frankfurter Rundschau’ and the Ippen Group as the majority shareholder is trampling on this right and callously throwing young, talented colleagues out the door makes it clear how little they care about a progressive journalistic voice that is aimed at the future “, said Anja Willmann, union secretary at ver.di Hessen.

On the platform Probationary period makes it possible. I am very sure that it is a big coincidence that this is happening a week after the @FR strike."

According to the FR activist committee, around half of the approximately 80 employees in the editorial team took part in the warning strike. The aim of the strike was to persuade employers to negotiate higher wages and better working conditions. They are calling for a return to the collective agreement. There are "enormous injustices" in the pay of editorial members employed in different companies. For many, the salary is not enough to cover the cost of living in the Rhine-Main area.







90 percent of the FR is owned by the Zeitungsholding Hessen (ZHH) based in Kassel, the remaining 10 percent is held by the Karl Gerold Foundation. The owners of ZHH are the newspaper publisher F.Wolff & Sohn, which belongs to the Ippen Group, with 80 percent and the Mittelhessische Druck- und Verlagsgesellschaft with 20 percent.