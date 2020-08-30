Without warning, the confinement cited 5 million employees in the world of work from home, and the trend is sure to continue in September. On August 18, Élisabeth Borne announced that teleworking remained “A recommended practice”, among other health measures in companies that will come into force on September 1, such as the compulsory wearing of a mask. The health adjustments advocated by the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, have not denied the slogan.

Remote work as a renewed principle in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic does not, however, reassure employees with regard to their working conditions. On the one hand, because the government has been careful not to issue a clear framework, leaving the application at best to discussions within the staff representative bodies between management and employees, at worst at the goodwill of the employer. On the other hand, because the work imposed at home, experienced during confinement, left a very ambivalent assessment.

Some found themselves there. This is the case with Gabriel, logistics engineer in Seine-et-Marne: “I saved an hour and a half of work per day, that’s almost a full day of work per week. We are in a much less formal setting, we are not constantly disturbed in the open space, it is much less stressful and it allows you to fully immerse yourself in things that you could not really do in the office . “ Like him, more than a third of employees who were able to work from home during confinement felt less fatigue and were able to free up time for other tasks, according to a study by the consulting firm Res Publica.

https://www.humanite.fr/le-travail-distance-une-fuite-en-avant-des-directions-pour-maintenir-la-subordination-pour-la-692921

Increased workload for one in four managers

For many, however, this remote work was done in very poor conditions. “I did not have access to the equipment to work properly at the beginning, but my hierarchy still put pressure on me to move the work forward”, remembers Céline, an engineer in Île-de-France, who nevertheless aspires to work from home a few days a week at the start of the school year, but never again in the conditions of March and April. “We were constantly asked to justify the delays in our project progress in tables”, she explains. The line between his personal and professional life has become increasingly blurred over the days. “When you work from home, it’s more difficult to set limits on your investment, and I often found myself reading my emails at night. “ His case is far from isolated. According to a survey by the General Union of Engineers, Executives and Technicians (Ugict) CGT, one in four executives experienced an increase in their workload while working at home. And nearly eight out of ten did not define with their hierarchy a time slot during which they should be reachable.

“We cannot be satisfied with the way it works, it is not teleworking, it is degraded home work”, summed up the president of the CFE-CGC, François Hommeril. Hitherto reluctant to practice, the employers saw in this massive arrival of teleworkers an opportunity to “uberize” its employees. “A certain number of employers took the opportunity to completely break their fundamental obligations towards their employees. Without defined working hours and without the right to effective disconnection, some bosses have imposed a permanent bond of subordination on their employees, very often forgetting to cover the equipment costs, notes Sophie Binet, co-secretary general of Ugict-CGT. We can understand in times of crisis, but as teleworking will become more sustainable, this poses real problems. “

Can working from home then be progress for employees? Yes, on the condition of supervising it, unanimously answer the unions, who plead for joint negotiation on the issue (see opposite). The first hobbyhorse is the duration of homework. “Working from home full time, except for health emergencies, is a big red line for us. This is the best way to break up the work collective and socially isolate the employees ”, Sophie Binet warns. According to the Res Publica survey, isolation was a major obstacle for 31% of respondents. And for 41% of them, the lack of contact with colleagues was a real burden. This is the case of Léane, a young journalist: “Sometimes it was radio silence from my boss, I worked on my own, I had no contact. There were several times when I felt useless, I couldn’t get up in the morning anymore. I lost all desire to work, it was very hard mentally. “

Employee representatives do not want forced teleworking either, while more and more groups are announcing that they want their workforce to work from home. At PSA, working from home will become a “Reference” for non-production employees, who should only see their office for a day and a half a week at most. Some 18,000 people will eventually be affected in France. Four sites, including those of Poissy (Yvelines) and Sochaux (Doubs) serve as pilots in the country. “There should not be any objective imposed during this test phase”, warned the CFE-CGC. For act 2 of working at home, vigilance will therefore be the key word.