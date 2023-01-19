Several trade unions have asked the cabinet to come up with a solution for people who have contracted long-term covid during their work in education. So far, more than a thousand education employees have reported to the unions with long-term covid, who think they have become infected at work. Last year, the unions already asked for financial compensation for these people.
