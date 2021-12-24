Information pickets hold back the exit of trucks and vans, yesterday in front of the headquarters of Froet in the City of Transport. / JAVIER CARRIÓN / AGM

The strike of the truckers and the group of workers in the road transport sector in the Region of Murcia started yesterday morning with the informational pickets in front of the headquarters of the Road Transport Business Association (Froet) due to the blocking of the agreement collective. There, fifty workers held back the exit of trucks and vans as a protest against a negotiation that is in a dead end and whose point of maximum disagreement continues to focus on the extra mileage. The workers defend that they should charge for hours worked while the employer considers that this concept is paid within the payment of the kilometers traveled.

The situation is so entrenched that the unions yesterday asked the president of Croem, José María Albarracín, to mediate in the conflict with the workers, after ending the dialogue with Froet.

They value extending the strike



The strike also began with accusations by the truckers that some companies have tried to boycott the call by sending their workers abroad in the previous days. A possibility that Froet denied, but that has led the unions to consider the possibility of extending the protest beyond the planned January 2 “to allow displaced truckers to join,” according to the union action secretary of the federation of the transport of CC OO, Julio López Pujalte.

The representative considered the mileage bonus system “completely obsolete” and explained that they have even offered to offer Froet to submit this point of conflict to arbitration without success.

The Deputy Secretary of Froet, Eva Melenchón, pointed out that Froet’s offer provides “salary and contribution improvements” and opened the door to dialogue with the social part of those cases where there is “a hypothetical loss of purchasing power”, while highlighting the “little” follow-up to the strike, which Froet estimated at 3%. For his part, the general secretary of CC OO, Santiago Navarro, regretted the blocking of “the agreements to take advantage of the workers,” and declared that he hopes to see this situation change with the new labor reform.