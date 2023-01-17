FNV and CNV are taking the government to court to demand financial compensation for healthcare workers who have become incapacitated for work due to long-term corona complaints. “The government has so far refused to provide assistance to remove the urgent financial need that has arisen for these healthcare workers,” the unions say. They therefore summoned the State on Tuesday.
