DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) – With a view to the likely extension of the Corona measures until the end of January, unions are calling for additional help for employees. Hundreds of thousands of employees in the retail sector and companies in the industry should not be left alone with the consequences of a continuation of the closings, warned Verdi boss Frank Werneke on Monday in the “Handelsblatt”.

The head of the food-pleasure-restaurants union (NGG), Guido Zeitler, called for an increase in the short-time allowance for employees in the hospitality industry in the event that the state premiers and the Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) should decide on an extension of the measures this Tuesday, as expected. “Their wages are often much too low anyway,” Zeitler said in the “Handelsblatt” about the employees in the industry. “The even lower short-time work allowance is not enough in the back and front.” / Juc / DP / he