Employees of the Limburg car manufacturer VDL NedCar in Born will go on strike for two days from Monday. That has trade union FNV announced on Saturday. Around noon, an ultimatum that the union had issued to the car manufacturer’s management expired. FNV and CNV also demand, among other things, a better social plan for employees.

The strike will begin at 10 a.m. Monday and will last for 48 hours. About 3,800 people work at NedCar, it is not known how many of them will interrupt their work. Earlier this week, the company already went on a wildcat strike, which was organized by employees and not by unions. A social plan is very important for the employees, because the contract between BMW and VDL NedCar for the production of Minis in Born expires at the beginning of 2024. As a result, the unions expect the dismissal of at least 2,400 employees.

FNV demands, among other things, a severance payment of one month per year worked for employees who have been employed for between one and ten years. The union also wants a scheme for employees who are two years away from their retirement age. If there is no agreement after the upcoming strike, FNV threatens to take even more actions.

Also read this previous post: Wildcat strikes threaten at VDL NedCar after talks on social plan stalled

