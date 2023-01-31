Negotiations between trade unions and hospitals about a new collective labor agreement, intended for around 200,000 employees of general hospitals, have once again failed. Actions threaten.

A long meeting session that lasted late into the night failed to produce an agreement. According to the Dutch Association of Hospitals (NVZ), it is ‘impossible and baffling’ that the unions have not agreed to the employers’ offer. However, the unions state that there is no question of an offer at all.

"There seemed to be an agreement on the table, with good agreements, but the supporters of the NVZ apparently did not agree with that. The negotiators walked away for a while and when it turned out that there was no agreement after all, they apparently sat at the table without a mandate," says a spokesperson for FNV Zorg & Welzijn. She calls the state of affairs "really ridiculous." The unions understand that the NVZ will make a final offer today.

‘Clear offer’

According to a spokesman for the NVZ, there is indeed a clear offer from the employers. These offer a total of 13 percent wage increase over a period of two years. “That means: 5 percent now, another 5 percent at the end of the year and 3 percent next year,” the spokesman clarifies. “The unions know that very well, it has been talked about all day. This is an impossibly good offer, if you let it go, something will really go wrong.”

It is not entirely clear how to proceed with the negotiations. The unions had previously made it clear that this round of talks would be their last. If the negotiators can’t agree, actions could be the next step.

