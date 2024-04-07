Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/07/2024 – 11:31

The announcement that Avibras Indústria Aeroespacial, a Brazilian company that designs, develops and manufactures defense products and services, is negotiating the sale to the Australian group Defendtex generated criticism from unions and experts. They argue that transferring control of the company abroad puts the national defense capacity at risk, weakening the country's sovereignty.

Drowned in debt, in judicial recovery and for more than a year without paying salariesthe company is one of the main companies in the defense industry in Brazil and has been in existence for over 60 years.

This week, in a note, the company confirmed the deal with the Australian group, “which aims at the economic and financial recovery of Avibras, in order to maintain its manufacturing units in Brazil, resume operations as soon as possible and maintain the supply expected in the contracts with the Brazilian government and other customers”.

The president of the Metalworkers Union of São José dos Campos, Weller Gonçalves, says that the deal is a “crime against the country” and that the government should nationalize the industry.

According to him, it is necessary to discuss the defense of borders and the country. “It is the main defense industry we have, which manufactures rockets, it is not a gum or chocolate factory. It's 60 years [em] that this company is receiving public money from the government. It is a private company that develops products for the State.”

Weller argues that, if the country goes to war, it will need an Avibras, and that the sale violates Brazilian sovereignty. “What guarantee do we have that the company will stay in Brazil? The Australian company could be buying and, initially, staying here and resuming activities and then transferring everything to Australia”, he adds.

The Central Única dos Trabalhadores (CUT) also defends the maintenance of the company's national capital. For the president of the CUT National Confederation of Metalworkers, Loricardo de Oliveira, the measure harms the country's reindustrialization efforts that the government is trying to advance.

“It is important that there is a conversation so that the company remains national and maintains production here, with national content and technology”, he stated.

CUT is also concerned about labor liabilities, which would be around R$600 million. Loricardo informs that there have been negotiations with the Ministry of Defense and that attempts are being made to create a parliamentary front to defend the defense industry.

“We understand that not only Avibrás, but the entire national production of the defense industry needs to be in the government's view as a strategic product with national content”, he states.

External dependency

Defense experts warn that the sale of Avibras could increase the country's dependence on international actors. Researcher Eduardo Brick, from the Center for Defense, Innovation, Training and Industrial Competitiveness Studies at the Fluminense Federal University (DefesaUFF), highlighted that the greater the external dependence for the acquisition of military material, the lower the country's sovereignty and the more fragile the national defense. .

“Serious countries do not allow a strategic defense company to be sold to a foreign company. You cannot sell your defense capabilities to a company from another country. That doesn’t make sense,” said the retired UFF professor.

For Brick, companies that produce war material are more important than combat units. “If these means are provided by other countries, we are subject to their will. That other country may or may not provide in certain circumstances, and this happens all the time.”

The expert cited the case of Sweden which, after seeing its defense companies bought by foreigners, began to change its stance. “Many companies there were bought by foreign companies because the Cold War had ended. Afterwards, they concluded that they made a mistake and are going back”, adds Brick.

Government

The government has not yet officially commented after Avibras confirmed the negotiation with the Australian group. A Brazil Agency questioned the Ministries of the Civil House and Defense to find out whether the sale of Avibras is a concern of the government and whether there is an intention to interfere in this case.

The Ministry of Defense's advisors limited themselves to saying that, on this issue, Avibras should be contacted directly”. The Civil House did not respond to the report's questions.

Federal deputy Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP), deputy leader of the government in the Chamber, who has an electoral base in the ABC Paulista region, where Avibras is located, in turn, says that the Executive would not have the fiscal conditions to nationalize the company , which is private.

“The possibility of nationalizing the company would require a resource that the government does not currently have. He would have to guarantee the payment of these debts, and there are almost half a billion debts. There are no financial conditions, at this moment, for the government to enter into this. It would be a solution, as no national company has been interested so far, but it is important to have the company running, right,” he says.

Regarding the possibility of the government bringing forward the resources from contracts already signed with Avibras, Zarattini said that the State runs the risk of not receiving the products. “The government anticipates, and the company does not produce, does not deliver, which has already happened. So, it’s difficult for the government to put money into something that doesn’t receive the product,” he added.

Workers' control

Unionist Weller Gonçalves recalls that the struggle of Avibras workers began on March 18, 2022, when 400 employees were fired from the company.

Then, the São José dos Campos Union reversed the dismissals in court, but the 400 workers had their contracts suspended. As salaries are delayed, every company decision must be approved by workers.

“When there is some extraordinary production, we call the workers, discuss, the group comes in, like last year there was a contract for Malaysia, there was a contract for Mali, but with the guarantee of receiving the salary. So this is what we call workers’ control that we have today at Avibras”, he highlighted.

Weller also said that, despite the union's position being against the sale to Australians, workers see the deal as a possibility of receiving back wages. “In this sense, we understand workers’ anxiety about seeing this as a good thing,” he highlights.