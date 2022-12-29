RBC: UnionPay has limited cash withdrawals on all cards of Russian banks abroad

The Chinese payment system UnionPay has limited the withdrawal of cash abroad from cards issued by any Russian banks, informed Credit organization “Primorye” on its website. RBC, citing a source in a large bank confirmedthat the decision applies to all Russian issuers.

For Russian cardholders, a cash withdrawal limit is set at 50,000 yuan (about 500,000 rubles) per day and no more than 500,000 yuan per year. The restriction also applies to the equivalents of these amounts in other currencies. Primorye Bank recommended that its customers apply for an additional UnionPay card if they need to receive cash in excess of the established limit.

The official website of the payment system reports that in Russia UnionPay cards are issued by Russian Standard, MTS Bank, Russian Agricultural Bank, Gazprombank, Solidarity, as well as St. Petersburg, Primsotsbank, Primorye, RRDB, Zenit and Post Bank.

Russians began to massively switch to UnionPay cards after the start of the Ukrainian conflict and the subsequent withdrawal from Russia of the international payment systems Visa, Mastercard and Amercian Express. In autumn, a number of European countries stopped accepting cards of the Chinese payment system due to the increased demand for cash from the Russians.

For example, the Czech KB Bank, the Spanish Euronet and Santander banks, as well as the Finnish Nosto ATM network, entered the market in October. In November, the French bank LLC refused to service UnionPay cards from the Russian Gazprombank.