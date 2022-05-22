Sinaloa.- The unionized workers of the Municipal Board of Potable Water and Sewerage of Guasave warned of strong actions in the face of non-compliance in the salary increase and payment to liabilities, noting that it will be a ‘surprise’ for management. The union leader blamed the same management and the municipal authorities for the affectations that the citizens could face.

Israel López Cortez, union leader of the jumapagindicated that the employees are very dissatisfied with the response that has been received from the municipal president and especially from the Jumapag manager, since they consider that their rights have begun to be trampled on.

“I think they are trying to abuse the goodwill that the workers have given to management. People are involved with everything to get the Board forward, but they are only worrying about the image of the Board so that they say that in this administration it changed, but the evil has to be rooted out.”

López Cortez emphasized that the payment of the liability must be fulfilled where there are pending vacation premiums, 4 million 400 thousand pesos of savingsalmost 12 million pesos in fortnightly payments to active and retired, and held the authorities responsible for the actions they will apply.

“We wanted to start moving forward, even with the salary increase that we have in the collective contract, but we have not been told anything about it, there is little interest, they are not interested in causing problems for citizens because those problems will be caused by the same Jumapag manager because they are not complying with us workers.”

It hurts us to have to take stronger action, but they are forcing us… We are going to surprise him when we start taking action, when they least expect it, and then they won’t complain because we were with the president, but it seems that they were pure lies.”

Note: Fernanda Ruiz.