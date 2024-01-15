FC Barcelona will return to Spain to face the next round of the Copa del Rey that will face Unionistas de Salamanca. The Barça team arrives after playing the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid, which they lost 4-1.
Xavi Hernández's team faces Unionistas, who eliminated an entire first team in Villarreal in the previous round after a penalty shootout that was played on a different day than the start of the match, as a result of a lighting problem at the Reina Sofía Stadium in Salamanca. Thus, the Salamanca team comes to the game with nothing to lose, so FC Barcelona will have to play a very serious game if they want to earn a place in the next phase of this beautiful competition.
City: Salamanca
Stadium: Queen Sofia
Date: Thursday January 18
Schedule: 19:30 in Spain, 14:30 in Argentina, 11:30 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
Movistar+
DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
To be confirmed
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Rayo Majadahonda
|
2-1V
|
First Federation
|
Villarreal
|
1-1 (7-6V)
|
Copa del Rey
|
Barcelona B
|
2-0V
|
First Federation
|
Teruel
|
0-0
|
First Federation
|
Sabadell
|
1-0 D
|
First Federation
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
real Madrid
|
4-1D
|
Spain Supercup
|
Osasuna
|
2-0V
|
Spain Supercup
|
Barbastro
|
2-3V
|
Copa del Rey
|
The Palms
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
3-2V
|
The league
Unionists: to be confirmed.
FC Barcelona: Gavi with a torn cruciate ligament, Cancelo with a knee injury, Marcos Alonso and Ter Stegen with a back injury, Iñigo Martínez and Raphinha with a muscle injury, are Barcelona's injured for this match.
Unionists: Barbero, Camus, Mayor, Giménez, Jiménez, Gómez, Nespral, Villar, Serrano, Stankov, Losada.
FC Barcelona: Iñaki Peña, Sergi Roberto, Koundé, Christensen, Balde, Oriol Romeu, Fermín, De Jong, Ferrán Torres, Vitor Roque, Joao Félix.
Salamanca Unionists 1-3 FC Barcelona
