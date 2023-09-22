Evaldo Rosa dos Santos’ car was the target of 257 shots during military action in April 2019

AGU (Attorney General of the Union) reached an agreement this Friday (September 22, 2023) with the family of Evaldo Rosa dos Santos, killed in Army action in Rio de Janeiro in April 2019 – the musician’s car was the target of 257 shots .

The Union will pay R$ two millions in compensation. Evaldo’s widow and son will also each receive a monthly pension worth 1 minimum wage (currently R$1,320). The agreement was approved by the Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro.

Evaldo was killed on April 7, 2019. He and his family were heading to a baby shower in Guadalupe, north of Rio de Janeiro, when the car they were in was the target of almost 260 shots.

The musician died instantly. A recyclable collector who was trying to help the artist was also hit and died 11 days later. Of the 12 soldiers investigated in the case, 4 were acquitted, and 8 were convicted by the Military Court. They said they acted in self-defense.

With information from Brazil Agency.