Minister made the statement in an interview given to journalists due to the disasters caused in the State by the rain

In an interview with journalists held earlier this Saturday afternoon (June 17, 2023), the minister of Secom (Secretariat for Social Communication), Paulo Pimenta, stated that Union resources for Rio Grande do Sul to work on the reconstruction of areas affected by the rains will be released as work plans are presented by local governments and, therefore, did not specify values. The statement was made alongside state authorities, such as the governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB). So far, according to official data, the extratropical cyclone has caused 8 deaths and left 19 people missing. Pimenta’s statement is in line with those made by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in states like São Paulo, when record-breaking rains on the coast of São Paulo left dozens dead.