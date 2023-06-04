According to Eduardo Riedel, the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, placed the work as a priority for reducing the time of export to Asia

The governor of Mato Grosso do Sul, Eduardo Riedel (PSDB), said that the federal government has assumed a commitment to invest in the road route that connects the Atlantic Ocean, in Brazil, to the Pacific Ocean, in Chile. The goal is for the work to be completed by 2025 and reduce travel to Asia by up to 14 days.

The government, says Riedel, will take over the bidding and construction of the road connection for a bridge over the Paraguay River that the Itaipu Binacional power plant is building. It is located in the municipality of Porto Murtinho (MS). The estimated cost is R$ 150 million.

“There is no access from Highway 267, which is a BR, to the head of the bridge. It is an investment of more than R$ 150 million with the entire customs structure. The federal government understands the importance of implementing the route and will prioritize this investment“, said Riedel in an interview with Power360.

The governor met with the chief minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa (PT), on Wednesday (May 31, 2023). At that meeting, it was decided that the bridge will be one of the priority works in the state. In addition, it asked for help to invest in the western railway network.

Riedel is from Rio de Janeiro, is 54 years old and is in his 1st term as governor. Previously, he was Secretary of Infrastructure and Government. He holds a degree in Biological Sciences and a master’s degree in zootechnics. He did an MBA in France. His relationship with agribusiness comes from the family. His father is from Rio, but his mother is from Mato Grosso do Sul, where the family businesses are located.

According to Riedel, the MST (Movimento dos Trabalhadores Rurais Sem Terra) has been an obstacle in the approximation of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) with agribusiness. The reason is the increase in land invasions in the current government compared to the previous one.

“These actions make dialogue difficult. Government is a very big thing. You can have actors and sectors that understand that this is the way [invasões]. But many sectors of the government believe not. I believe that the MST has to review this position. Because it’s hurting even the government“, he said.

Ultimately, this adds up to another difficulty for the government: building a large enough support base to be able to approve the issues of interest.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 1st.Jun.2023 “Agro needs to be understood by the government. There is the land issue, but it is no longer possible to have policies like in the 1980s when talking about agrarian reform. We have to modernize,” said Riedel

“Brazil came out of a very divided election, it was very polarized. We are going through a political reform. There is an ongoing partisan debate. And the federal government may not be able to articulate itself in this context to form this base“, he said.

Read excerpts from the interview:

Poder360: A section of the Atlantic-Pacific route is one of the main works underway in your state. What does it take for her to be ready?

Eduardo Riedel – The ocean route is a construction of many decades coming true. Paraguay has made one of the biggest investments in recent years in roads in the Chaco, to the north. There were more than 430 km of asphalt paving. This made it possible for you to connect the Atlantic to the border of Mato Grosso do Sul with Paraguay. It is on the banks of the Paraguay River, across a bridge. It passes through Paraguay, Argentina and Chile. The bridge is being built by Itapu binacional. In 1 year it will be ready. There is no access to Highway 267, which is a BR, to the head of the bridge. It is an investment of more than R$ 150 million with the entire customs structure. We dealt with Minister Rui Costa, from the Civil House. The federal government understands the importance of the route. A new horizon of trade opens. In the north of Chile there are 4 ports. There are 14 days less by ship from Brazil to Asia.

Where is the work?

In Porto Murtinho. We are just over 1,300 km from the ports of Chile. Access is planned by the federal government to go on the market in June or July.

When should the works be completed?

In Paraguay, paving should end in 2024. The bridge, in the 1st two months of 2025. And this access, hence the rush for the tender with the federal government and the start of works, must be delivered together. So as not to have that story of a bridge that connects nothing to nowhere.

Did the federal government agree to carry out the works?

Yes. It is important to say that the Lula government has had a posture of dialogue with the states. We presented all the projects in Mato Grosso do Sul to Minister Rui. We mentioned the need to speed up the route and other investments, such as federal highways, railroads, such as the western network. The state grows more than the Brazilian average. And hence the need for infrastructure.

What is the impact of the new highway on exports?

We understand that the exit to the Pacific can change the niche of value-added products. We are talking about animal protein, meats, processed products derived from soy and corn. We are also talking about imports. A series of products from Asia can arrive through Mato Grosso do Sul, which can be a logistical hub for distribution to the Midwest and other states. There is the question of the integration of South America, which is very necessary. I was in Argentina with mayors and governors of the region. The mood is one of motivation, new age.

The agro looks at Lula crookedly. How to approach the government?

I understand that the priority agendas [de governos] they have to be built on solid foundations: knowledge and science. For some, the environment may seem antagonistic to agriculture. But it is not. Mato Grosso do Sul will be carbon neutral by 2030. Direct planting, modern agro, which respects not only legislation, but also good practices in its operations. We encourage agro chains that prioritize the ability to deliver carbon. The 1st 2nd generation ethanol company will be there. The environmental discussion is economic. There is a way to have a mature discussion, based on technique and science. Agro needs to be understood by the government. There is the land issue, but it is no longer possible to have policies like in the 1980s when talking about agrarian reform. We have to modernize. If the government wants to buy an area and transform it into family properties, ok. Now, invasion is an affront to legal security. You can sit at the table and talk.

The MST increased the number of invasions this year. In your opinion, is there government approval?

I think it is a mistake for the movement to resume this agenda. It harms the government. It no longer fits in Brazil today. These actions also make dialogue difficult. Government is always something very big. Some actors and sectors may understand that this is the way to go, but many in the government believe that it is not.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 1st.Jun.2023 Riedel says that Mato Grosso do Sul will have zero carbon emissions. “It is the modern agro”

You mentioned that the environmental issue is also economic. How to bring development to the most isolated communities and prevent them from participating, for example, in deforestation processes?

We have the 3rd lowest poverty rate in Brazil. There is debate about how to bring these people into development, but sometimes the problems go beyond that. They originate from the lack of access to education in the past, from the hand of the State not getting there. Many times these communities do not have the problem of deforestation, which is more characteristic in the North. The State has 2 distinct discussion vectors about indigenous communities. One is the landlord. The other is the living conditions of these people. Some say they live this way due to lack of land. It’s very questionable. We have to be mature and not polarize the discussion and public policy. There are a series of medium and long-term needs, such as social assistance, income, education, infrastructure, technology. The evolution of the economy will dictate the speed.

How does the timeframe fit into this debate?

There are many cases in the country. In Mato Grosso do Sul and others, the State made a mistake in giving title to producers. Today, indigenous communities claim some of these areas. Whose responsibility is it? It is what gives rise to conflict. If you don’t put a cut line, we will continue in this situation. We have to define. If the federal government says it will buy these areas, you can help resolve the conflict. Either way, there has to be a cutoff line.

Lula is struggling to build a solid support base. Why?

It is a question of political articulation. Brazil came out of a polarized election very divided. We are going through a political reform. There is a whole partisan debate going on. And the federal government may not be able to articulate itself in this context to form this base. You have to review the process. It is necessary to improve the articulation to walk with the necessary agenda.

His party, the PSDB, was one of the hardest hit by political reform and has a small bench today. What is the future of the acronym?

I am proud to participate in the PSDB for the contribution it has made to the country at different times in history. It has a very concrete line of ideology and action. It lost space due to polarization, a shallower, more ideological debate. Now, it has 3 state governors, a programmatic line and clarity with what it wants. We have to discuss the future within political reform. Shall we make a federation? What is the way to increase this political base and party strength without losing what we are? Look at the dilemma. Sometimes being loyal to the ideal leads to pragmatically losing space. The party has had this discussion.

Defends the federation with MDB and Podemos?

I defend party strengthening by joining other acronyms. It’s always a challenge to do that without losing the DNA. What is the federation? It is a decision under discussion. I defend alliances, but maintaining the DNA of the PSDB.