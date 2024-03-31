Home page politics

From: Yekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

Thorsten Frei (CDU), First Parliamentary Managing Director of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in an interview with dpa in Berlin (archive image) © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Germany legalizes cannabis: If they win the election, the CDU and CSU aim to reverse this legalization.

Berlin – As of April 1st, the possession and consumption of cannabis will become legal for adults in Germany. Thorsten Frei (CDU), the parliamentary manager of the CDU/CSU MPs, emphasized to the Augsburg Generalthat drug policy, especially from the perspective of youth protection, is a crucial point. If it takes over government, the Union wants to withdraw cannabis legalization. The withdrawal of cannabis legalization will therefore be a hard point in possible coalition negotiations.

Union warns: Legalization of cannabis does not solve any problems

Frei emphasized that the legalization of cannabis does not represent a solution to existing problems. “It is an illusion that the home-grown law will dry up the black market. Not every consumer will grow their own crops or join a so-called social club.” Therefore, the black market will continue to exist. “But if the drug dealers act reasonably cleverly, they will no longer have to fear prosecution,” said Frei.

New regulations and challenges: Cannabis legalization in Germany

From April 1st, new regulations apply to the possession and consumption of cannabis: Anyone over 18 can keep up to 50 grams at home and carry a maximum of 25 grams outside. This explicitly refers to personal use. Distribution and sale remain prohibited. Additionally, the cultivation of up to three Plant allowed at home, subject to appropriate safety precautions.

Black market risk despite legalization:

Despite the legalization on April 1st, adults could legally possess larger amounts of cannabis, but this could not objectively come from legal sources, criticized Saxony-Anhalt's Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff. “The first few months in particular will be a booster for the black market,” warned the CDU politician. This represents a central point of criticism in the political debate. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) rejected these concerns. He argued that it doesn't matter when the plant was purchased or grown, but that it is now legal and so is its consumption.

Cannabis legalization in Germany: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) speaks about this in the Bundestag. © Bernd von Jutrczenka

Controls and cannabis consumption in public

Cannabis consumption is permitted in places where there is no explicit ban. However, it is prohibited to consume in playgrounds, schools, sports facilities and near football stadiums, children's and youth facilities – within a radius of 100 meters from the entrance area. Between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., pedestrian zones are also considered places where smoking weed is prohibited. Consumption in the presence of people who have not yet reached the age of 18 is also prohibited. However, monitoring and enforcing these rules is seen as a challenge for public order offices and the police.

What are the penalties for violations?

The legalization of THC-containing cannabis consumption is dividing opinions across Germany: How does the legal regulation relate to everyday work? © IMAGO / Sven Simon

Violations of the new regulations could result in severe fines and even prison sentences. In particular, passing on cannabis to minors is considered serious and punished harshly. People who slightly exceed the permitted amount of cannabis can be fined, which according to the law can be up to 30,000 euros. If more than 30 grams are found in a backpack, more than 60 grams at home or more than three plants in the apartment, criminal law will be applied, which in the worst case can lead to a prison sentence. People who consume in places where this is not permitted – such as playgrounds, in pedestrian zones during the day or near minors – are committing an administrative offense and also risk high fines of up to 30,000 euros.

Consequences for minors when consuming cannabis

If minors are caught using cannabis, the police are required to notify parents. The youth welfare office is also involved, particularly in the case of younger consumers with risky consumer behavior. In such cases, participation in prevention programs is planned. Teens also face legal consequences if the amount of cannabis found exceeds adult limits, or if they are associated with trafficking or distributing the drug to other minors. (dpa/jek)