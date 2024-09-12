Home policy

From: Babett Gumbrecht

The migration debate in the Bundestag continues. The Union insists on rejections at the border – and tries to find a way around the traffic lights.

Berlin – After the failed migration summit between the government and the CDU/CSU, the Union faction plans to submit its own motion on rejections at the border to the Bundestag on Thursday (12 September). The motion is entitled “For a real turnaround in asylum and migration policy – ​​carry out rejections at the German borders”. The Bild newspaper reported on the application.

Germany reaches exceptional situation: Union calls for comprehensive rejections at internal borders

The CDU/CSU refers, among other things, to Article 72 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union: In view of the current serious migration and security situation, Germany has reached an exceptional situation within the meaning of this article, it says. “Comprehensive Rejections at Germany’s internal borders are therefore legally permissible, they are practically possible and, in view of the current situation, are now necessary.” So far, the Federal Government has not put forward any proposal that even comes close to this.

After the failed migration talks between the traffic light coalition, state representatives and members of the Union faction, there was a hail of blame. © Carsten Koall/dpa

The traffic light government had previously held talks with the Union and the states about a possible joint approach to migration policy. CDU leader Friedrich Merz declared these a failure after the second round.

“By waiving the deadline, we have made it possible for the coalition to discuss two articles of law on security and migration in the first reading in the Bundestag tomorrow morning. We are submitting a separate article of law on this, which we will also discuss,” said the First Parliamentary Secretary of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Thorsten Frei, on Wednesday evening in the ZDF-Program “Markus Lanz”. Frei did not provide any further details about the content of the application in the talk show.

“Now we will see whether there is political will to reject refugees. The CDU and CSU will demand a real change in migration policy in the Bundestag,” said the domestic policy spokesman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Alexander Throm, on Bild newspaper.

FDP supports rejections: FDP General Secretary regrets postponement to committees

The Union faction is of the opinion that people who want to apply for asylum could also be turned back directly at the border – because according to the Dublin rules, their procedure is already subject to the EU-State through which they first entered the country is responsible. Currently, only foreigners who have already been banned from entering the country or who do not submit an asylum application are being turned away.

FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Politicians from the coalition party FDP also support rejections. FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai said Picture: “We are close to the Union on migration. We are also still prepared to implement their proposals together.” CDU politician Frei regretted that the coalition did not want to vote on the motion in the Bundestag at first, but was moving it to the committees. “We would have liked to vote on it too. That would have given the FDP the opportunity to put words into action,” Frei said on Deutschlandfunk. (bg/dpa)