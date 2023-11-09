Home page politics

From: Leonie Hudelmaier

Split

The Union’s position paper stipulates that it is not the performance of sexual services, but rather the purchase of them that is punished as a misdemeanor. © Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa

A good 20 years after prostitution was legalized in Germany, the Union is calling for a ban on the purchase of sex. Approval comes from the SPD, but the Greens react negatively.

Berlin – Neon signs flicker in bright red in front of the shops. Heart symbols and ornate “Girls” lettering quickly give an idea of ​​what can be bought behind closed doors: sex with women.

With the prostitution law passed by the then red-green coalition, prostitution in Germany has no longer been immoral since 2002 – to be precise, it has been legal. This was intended to protect the social and legal situation of prostitutes. Since then, red light districts with their street prostitution and brothels have been part of the streetscape of many German cities. The Union now wants to change that.



The CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag wants to completely ban the purchase of sex. This means that anyone who uses the services of a prostitute, i.e. the john, should be punished. The prostitute herself, on the other hand, should remain unpunished. The aim is to end “inhumane conditions in prostitution”, as stated in a Union position paper that is available to Ippen.Media.

Union: Since 2002, the situation for women has deteriorated drastically.

For the Union, the former goal of liberalizing prostitution, namely the protection of women, has been missed. Since 2002, the situation for women has “worsened dramatically,” the paper says. “Instead of prostitutes, pimps and operators of brothels, nudist clubs and whorehouses have benefited enormously.”

Union parliamentary group vice-president Dorothee Bär has already addressed the issue in the Bavarian election campaign. In September she called for a ban on purchasing sex. “Germany has developed into the brothel of Europe”, she complained. This week the CSU politician received support from her parliamentary group, which had decided on the position paper.



The group presents the “Nordic three-pillar model” as a solution. This provides for: promoting prevention and exit offers, establishing victim protection and punishment for buying sex and enforcing this ban locally. This model exists primarily – as the name suggests – in the Nordic countries of Europe. Norway, Iceland, Ireland, Sweden. Sweden was the first country to introduce a ban on the purchase of sex in 1999, and three years later Germany legalized prostitution.

Study: 26 percent of all German men have already bought sexual acts.

While 26 percent of all German men have purchased sexual acts at least once in their lives, in Sweden the figure is seven percent. This was the result of a German-Swedish survey by the Novus and Norstat institutes. According to the authorities, 28,280 prostitutes (4,500 in Bavaria) were registered at the end of 2022. The Association of German Laufhäuser estimates the number at 60,000. The Doña Carmen organization, which campaigns for prostitutes, puts the number at 90,000. The number of unreported cases is likely to be enormous.

In 2017, the grand coalition of the Union and the SPD gave in again with a protection law for prostitutes. But the calls for a ban on the purchase of sex remain – even in the SPD. “As a Bavarian SPD woman, I am pleased about the CDU/CSU’s push for the Nordic model and share the content,” says Maria Noichl, federal chairwoman of the SPD women’s Ippen.Media. However, the attitude of the SPD women is ambiguous. While, according to Noichl, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg support the Nordic model, Schleswig-Holstein or Berlin would support the current liberal model, without denying current problems. Leni Breymaier, SPD member of the Bundestag from Baden-Württemberg, founded a working group around four years ago to advance the Nordic Model.

Greens: Sex workers are being forced into illegality.

The Greens, on the other hand, reject a ban on purchasing sex. The Union is making it too easy for itself with its demand, says women’s policy spokeswoman Ulle Schauws in our newspaper. “A ban would not improve the situation of prostitutes. On the contrary, sex workers are being pushed into illegality, violence is increasing and access to offers of help is becoming significantly more difficult,” says the Green politician. This would be seen in Sweden and Ireland.



Rather, the Greens would focus on more protection, offers of help and advice, explains Schauws. The Green Federal Minister for Family Affairs Lisa Paus also rejected the Union proposal. There is currently no reason to change the law because it will be evaluated until 2025. At that point at the latest, the debate will probably flare up again.