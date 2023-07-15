Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

The Union finds Federal Minister of the Interior fiber should cancel her summer vacation. Reason: ongoing domestic political problems.

Berlin – No vacation for the Federal Minister of the Interior? Because of ongoing domestic political problems, the Union criticizes Nancy Faeser’s holiday plans – and calls for them to be canceled. According to the spokesman for the SPD politician, it should go to southern France during the parliamentary summer break: from the end of July to the beginning of August.

Domestic political threats: Union says Faeser’s vacation is “probably not possible now”

Domestic political problems such as swimming pool thugs, protests by the “last generation” and illegal migration would not allow Faeser to take a vacation, said CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Andrea Lindholz Picture: “The limitation of the further strong increase in refugee influx and the defense against the climate glue does not allow any breaks without massive damage to Germany.”

Security problem: Vigilante justice is “highly dangerous”

Another important point is the behavior of the climate stickers at German airports – they had paralyzed them. According to Josef Franz Lindner, constitutional lawyer at the University of Augsburg, there is a “need for action”: “The affected airports are apparently inadequately secured.” The climate protests would have revealed this. “If the state doesn’t enforce its rules, people lose faith in the rule of law,” he said Picture. “The danger is that people will take justice into their own hands. And that is a fire hazard.”

According to the Union parliamentary group Vice President Lindholz, a holiday is not out of the question. If the interior minister “can run the ministry on the go and is available at any time, you can’t deny her a short summer vacation,” said the Union politician.

Immigration policy: Union criticizes Faeser’s handling of migration

Again and again fiber criticism comes from the Union. The main disagreement is how to deal with immigration properly. Faeser advocates a more open attitude. “There can be no upper limits for humanity,” she said before Funk media group about the influx of refugees. CDU and CSU criticize that in this case the capacities for accommodation and financing must also be made available. It is said that the funds do not always reach the municipalities. (hk)